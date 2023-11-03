deft-introduces-multimodal-search-to-enhance-e-commerce-experience

Search startup Deft is revolutionizing the e-commerce industry with its latest multimodal search function. This innovation allows users to find the right products quickly and effortlessly, without the need for traditional keyword-based searches. By combining various techniques, including their own parser and knowledge graph, as well as large language models and multimodal search, Deft aims to solve the problem of users spending hours searching for products and only ending up with subpar results.

Key Takeaway Deft introduces multimodal search to enhance the e-commerce experience, enabling users to find products quickly and effortlessly. By combining various search techniques and extensively considering listings, descriptions, materials, and reviews, Deft offers a comprehensive solution to the problem of subpar search results. With its unique knowledge graph and AI search capabilities, Deft aims to challenge industry giants and revolutionize the way users discover and purchase products online.

Improving the Search Experience

Founded in 2019 by Alex Gunnarson and Zach Hudson, Deft was born out of frustration with the inefficiency of online searches. Gunnarson, unable to find a specific type of couch online despite using different parameters and descriptions, decided to create a solution together with Hudson. Now, users can visit Deft and search for items using a variety of methods. They can input specific details, such as “wooden lamps with three legs under $400,” or even upload an image and modify their search to find similar products. The company is also working on enhancing the image search feature for a smoother user experience.

Going Beyond Listings and Descriptions

Deft prioritizes the user experience by considering more than just listing and description details. The platform also accounts for materials, reviews, photos, and other factors that contribute to finding the perfect product. For example, if someone searches for a “pet-friendly” couch, Deft will display results featuring stain and scratch-resistant materials. This comprehensive approach ensures that users receive relevant and accurate search results.

Expansion Plans and Positive Results

While Deft currently focuses on furniture and home decor searches, the company has plans to expand into other categories. To curate its search results, Deft has developed its own scraping technology that features results from renowned retailers such as Target and Pottery Barn. Although Amazon listings are not yet included due to the abundance of irrelevant listings, Deft aspires to clean up the data and incorporate searches from the e-commerce giant in the future.

The startup has gained significant traction, boasting “tens of thousands” of searches weekly. By the end of this year, Deft aims to reach 50,000 monthly active users. Additionally, the platform’s conversion rate is five times higher than the industry average, indicating a higher propensity for users to make purchases.

New Revenue Models

Deft monetizes its platform through affiliate commissions, but the company plans to prioritize subscriptions as its primary revenue driver. Currently testing two paid tiers, priced at $10 and $20 per month, Deft offers increased search customization and a personal shopping service to enhance the user experience. Both plans cater to users who seek tailored results and ongoing product recommendations.

Challenges and Competition

Despite facing competition from industry giants like Amazon and Google, Deft possesses a unique advantage with its extensive knowledge graph for products. The platform’s AI search capabilities, combined with a robust backend infrastructure, create a high-quality user experience that differentiates it from other startups in the e-commerce search space.

The road ahead for Deft involves releasing a browser extension for product search and providing search APIs for integration with other e-commerce sites. To succeed in a landscape dominated by established players, Deft understands the need to give users compelling reasons to switch to their service. By focusing on user experience, forging partnerships with retailers, and offering innovative features, Deft aims to disrupt the traditional e-commerce search paradigm.