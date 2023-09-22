Microsoft Bing Enhances Personalized Answers, Adds Support For DALLE-E 3, And Watermarked AI Images

Microsoft Bing, the popular search engine, is set to undergo significant improvements in its AI capabilities. At a recent event in New York, Microsoft unveiled a range of updates for both Windows and Bing, including support for OpenAI’s DALLE-E 3 model, more personalized answers in search and chat, and the introduction of watermarked AI-generated images. These enhancements are part of Microsoft’s broader efforts to integrate AI experiences across its products, including the newly launched Surface devices.

Key Takeaway Microsoft Bing is undergoing significant AI improvements, including support for OpenAI’s DALLE-E 3 model, more personalized search answers based on users’ previous chats, and the integration of invisible digital watermarks to AI-generated images. These updates aim to enhance user experiences and provide more accurate and tailored search results. By leveraging AI capabilities, Microsoft is continuously working to deliver advanced features and intelligence across its products.

Windows 11 AI Improvements

As part of the Windows 11 upgrade, Microsoft will introduce various AI improvements. One notable addition is Copilot, an AI helper that will be available starting on September 26. Initially, Copilot will be integrated into Bing, Edge, and Microsoft 365 Copilot, and will later extend to enterprise customers on November 1, 2023, along with Microsoft 365 Chat – an AI assistant designed specifically for the workplace. Additionally, Windows apps like Paint, Photos, and Clipchamp will also receive AI enhancements.

Bing’s AI Advancements

Microsoft is introducing several AI enhancements to its search engine, Bing. Notably, it will incorporate the latest version of OpenAI’s image creator, DALL-E 3. This AI model, which builds upon the previous DALL-E integration in Bing, offers improved rendering for details such as fingers, eyes, and shadows. Additionally, Bing will now protect AI-generated images by adding invisible digital watermarks, a feature called Content Credentials, to ensure transparency and authenticity. This technology follows standards set by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), with participation from companies such as Adobe, Intel, and Sony.

More Personalized Answers

Bing is also aiming to provide more personalized answers to users’ search queries by taking into account their previous conversations with Bing Chat. For example, if users have used Bing Chat to discuss their favorite movies, books, or music, future searches and conversations will consider these interests. Microsoft emphasizes that this feature is opt-out, allowing users to disable it if they prefer not to have their chat history influence search results. The goal is to enhance search accuracy by incorporating personalized context, such as past searches and ongoing web research.

Additional Bing Features

Microsoft has also introduced multimodal Visual Search and Image Creator support for Bing Chat Enterprise. These features will be available to over 160 million Microsoft 365 users who currently have access to the workplace AI chatbot, empowering them with comprehensive search and image capabilities.