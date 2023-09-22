Microsoft’s SwiftKey Keyboard App Gets AI-Powered Enhancements

Microsoft is introducing new AI-powered features to its popular SwiftKey mobile keyboard app for iOS and Android. The third-party keyboard app, known for its ability to learn a user’s writing style and enhance typing speed, will now offer AI camera lenses, AI stickers, an AI-powered editor, and the ability to create AI images.

AI Camera Lenses for Fun and Creativity

The latest update brings AI camera lenses to SwiftKey, allowing users to capture photos, videos, and GIFs with various effects. A collaboration with Snapchat maker Snap has enabled the integration of over 250 tools and filters that users can utilize to express themselves and enhance their visual content.

AI Stickers for Personalization

In addition to camera lenses, SwiftKey now supports AI stickers. With the help of Bing’s Image Creator, users can create stickers based on their own photos or selfies. These stickers can then be shared with friends and family while using popular communication apps such as WhatsApp and Messenger. Furthermore, Bing Image Creator can be directly accessed from the keyboard, enabling users to perform visual searches within the app.

Enhanced Writing Assistance with AI Editor

To help users improve their grammar, spelling, and punctuation, Microsoft has added an AI-powered “Editor” feature to SwiftKey. By highlighting a sentence, users can receive instant feedback and suggestions from the editor, contributing to better writing quality and communication skills.

These advancements come as part of Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to enrich SwiftKey’s functionality. Earlier this year, the app was integrated with Bing, offering users the ability to search, chat, and customize the tone of their text using AI.

The updated features are now being rolled out to both iOS and Android versions of SwiftKey, further solidifying its position as a top choice for mobile keyboard app users.