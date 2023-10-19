Newsnews
News

Introducing Open Source Challengers To OpenAI’s Multimodal GPT-4V: A Comparison

Written by: Beth Arena | Published: 19 October 2023
introducing-open-source-challengers-to-openais-multimodal-gpt-4v-a-comparison
News

OpenAI’s recently announced GPT-4V, an AI model capable of understanding both text and images, has generated significant excitement in the field of artificial intelligence. However, concerns about its flaws and potential risks have prompted the development of alternative open source projects. These projects aim to provide similar functionalities while addressing some of the limitations of GPT-4V. Let’s take a closer look at two of these challengers and how they compare.

Key Takeaway

OpenAI’s GPT-4V, while promising, has its limitations and potential risks. Open source projects like LLaVA-1.5 and Adept offer alternative multimodal models that aim to provide similar functionalities with certain improvements. These projects address the limitations of GPT-4V and offer more accessible options for developers to experiment with.

The Power of Multimodal Models

Unlike models that focus solely on text or images, multimodal models like GPT-4V can combine both modalities to enhance their capabilities. For example, these models can provide instructions that are easier to understand through visual demonstrations, such as repairing a bicycle. Additionally, they can go beyond simple image recognition and offer suggestions based on the content of images, like recommending recipes using ingredients from a photographed refrigerator.

However, along with their potential benefits, multimodal models also introduce new risks. OpenAI initially delayed the release of GPT-4V due to concerns that it could be used for unauthorized identification of individuals in images. Furthermore, GPT-4V has been found to have significant flaws, including an inability to recognize hate symbols and a tendency to exhibit discrimination against certain demographics, sexes, and body types, as pointed out by OpenAI itself.

Open Source Alternatives

Despite the risks, both companies and independent developers have been actively working on open source projects to create alternative multimodal models. While these models may offer a slightly different feature set compared to GPT-4V, they can still accomplish many, if not most, of the same tasks.

One such project is LLaVA-1.5, a collaboration between researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Microsoft Research, and Columbia University. LLaVA-1.5 enables users to ask questions about images, similar to GPT-4V. The project aims to make it easier for developers to get started with multimodal models by ensuring compatibility with consumer-level hardware. Unlike the more resource-intensive GPT-4V, LLaVA-1.5 can be run on a GPU with less than 8GB of VRAM.

Another noteworthy multimodal model is being developed by Adept, a startup focused on autonomous web and software navigation. Their model, Fuyu-8B, is not designed to compete directly with LLaVA-1.5, but instead aims to showcase Adept’s in-house advancements and gather feedback from the developer community. Fuyu-8B specifically focuses on understanding unstructured data, such as user interfaces, charts, and diagrams.

While these open source alternatives offer exciting possibilities, they also come with their own limitations. LLaVA-1.5, as tested by researchers, demonstrated strengths in object detection and contextualizing images but struggled with more complex scenarios involving multiple objects or text recognition. On the other hand, Fuyu-8B has shown promise in image understanding and data extraction but may still carry some similar flaws present in GPT-4V.

Nevertheless, the release of these open source projects provides a more accessible avenue for developers to experiment with multimodal models. By embracing the open source approach, these projects encourage the community to build upon their foundations and explore a wide range of use cases. However, it is essential for developers to carefully consider the potential risks and limitations involved in using these models.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

OpenAI’s GPT-4 With Vision: Unveiling Flaws And Safety Measures
News

OpenAI’s GPT-4 With Vision: Unveiling Flaws And Safety Measures

by Dredi Mondragon | 27 September 2023
New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies
News

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies

by Tarra Escalante | 30 August 2023
OpenAI To Host First Developer Conference On November 6
News

OpenAI To Host First Developer Conference On November 6

by Julina Ashby | 7 September 2023
How To Download GPT 4
HOW TO

How To Download GPT 4

by Rafaela Maxfield | 29 September 2023
OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Enterprise For Business Customers
News

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Enterprise For Business Customers

by Florenza Schmitt | 30 August 2023
ChatGPT’s New Feature: Web Search Integration With DALL-E 3
News

ChatGPT’s New Feature: Web Search Integration With DALL-E 3

by Tandy Beaumont | 19 October 2023
How To Download Chat GPT
HOW TO

How To Download Chat GPT

by Bess Jamerson | 30 September 2023
The Ongoing Copyright Issues Surrounding Generative AI
News

The Ongoing Copyright Issues Surrounding Generative AI

by Malissia Mcghee | 22 September 2023

Recent Stories

Capella Space Announces Leadership Transition: Frank Backes To Replace Founder And CEO Payam Banazadeh
News

Capella Space Announces Leadership Transition: Frank Backes To Replace Founder And CEO Payam Banazadeh

by Beth Arena | 19 October 2023
India Aims To Send First Astronaut To The Moon By 2040: A Bold Step Towards Space Exploration
News

India Aims To Send First Astronaut To The Moon By 2040: A Bold Step Towards Space Exploration

by Beth Arena | 19 October 2023
Google Introduces New Accessibility Features For Maps And Camera
News

Google Introduces New Accessibility Features For Maps And Camera

by Beth Arena | 19 October 2023
Zelus Analytics Revolutionizes Sports Analytics With $3.6 Million Investment
News

Zelus Analytics Revolutionizes Sports Analytics With $3.6 Million Investment

by Beth Arena | 19 October 2023
Storz & Bickel Introduces The Venty: A Game-Changing Dry-Herb Vaporizer
News

Storz & Bickel Introduces The Venty: A Game-Changing Dry-Herb Vaporizer

by Beth Arena | 19 October 2023
A New Way To Track Your Packages With PayPal’s App
News

A New Way To Track Your Packages With PayPal’s App

by Beth Arena | 19 October 2023
New Solution To Avoid Data Breaches From SaaS Providers
News

New Solution To Avoid Data Breaches From SaaS Providers

by Beth Arena | 19 October 2023
New Platform Objective Delivers Multimodal Search As API
News

New Platform Objective Delivers Multimodal Search As API

by Beth Arena | 19 October 2023