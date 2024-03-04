Newsnews
News

Anthropic Unveils Claude 3, A New GenAI Model Competing With GPT-4

Written by: Neilla Pete | Published: 5 March 2024
anthropic-unveils-claude-3-a-new-genai-model-competing-with-gpt-4
News

AI startup Anthropic has introduced its latest GenAI model, Claude 3, which the company claims can rival OpenAI’s GPT-4 in terms of performance. The new model is a significant step forward for Anthropic, backed by substantial venture capital, and is expected to make waves in the AI landscape.

Key Takeaway

Anthropic’s new GenAI model, Claude 3, introduces enhanced capabilities and multimodal functionality, positioning itself as a strong competitor to existing models like GPT-4. With a focus on addressing limitations and expanding contextual understanding, Anthropic aims to make Claude 3 a significant player in the AI landscape.

Enhanced Capabilities and Multimodal Functionality

Claude 3, the latest addition to Anthropic’s GenAI lineup, comprises three models: Claude 3 Haiku, Claude 3 Sonnet, and Claude 3 Opus, with Opus being the most powerful. Anthropic asserts that these models exhibit increased capabilities in analysis and forecasting, outperforming models like GPT-4 and Google’s Gemini 1.0 Ultra in specific benchmarks.

Notably, Claude 3 is Anthropic’s first multimodal GenAI, enabling it to analyze both text and images. This functionality allows the model to process various visual data, including photos, charts, graphs, and technical diagrams from different document types.

Limitations and Improvements

While Claude 3 can analyze multiple images in a single request, it has limitations in image processing, such as the inability to identify people and challenges with low-quality images. Additionally, the model does not generate artwork at this stage.

Anthropic emphasizes that Claude 3 is expected to better follow multi-step instructions, produce structured output, and engage in multilingual conversations compared to its predecessors. The company also plans to introduce frequent updates to address any limitations.

Contextual Understanding and Future Plans

Claude 3 boasts an expanded context window, allowing it to consider a significant amount of input data before generating output. Anthropic plans to further enhance the model’s capabilities, aiming to enable it to interact with other systems and deliver advanced agentic capabilities.

Pricing and Market Availability

The models Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku are available for use, with pricing based on input and output tokens. Customers can access these models through various platforms, including Anthropic’s dev console and API, Amazon’s Bedrock platform, and Google’s Vertex AI.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Rabbit R1 To Utilize Perplexity AI’s Technology For Answering User Queries
News

Rabbit R1 To Utilize Perplexity AI’s Technology For Answering User Queries

by Joscelin Harder | 19 January 2024
FlowGPT: The New Frontier Of GenAI Apps
News

FlowGPT: The New Frontier Of GenAI Apps

by Loleta Detweiler | 26 February 2024
Anthropic’s New Technology To Prevent Election Misinformation
News

Anthropic’s New Technology To Prevent Election Misinformation

by Casey Tankersley | 16 February 2024
Mistral AI Unveils New Model To Compete With GPT-4 And Introduces Its Own Chat Assistant
News

Mistral AI Unveils New Model To Compete With GPT-4 And Introduces Its Own Chat Assistant

by Caterina Nicolas | 27 February 2024
OpenAI Teams Up With Arizona State University To Bring ChatGPT To Higher Education
News

OpenAI Teams Up With Arizona State University To Bring ChatGPT To Higher Education

by Lorie Roque | 20 January 2024
Meta Unveils New Chatbots For Messaging Apps, Including WhatsApp, Messenger, And Instagram
News

Meta Unveils New Chatbots For Messaging Apps, Including WhatsApp, Messenger, And Instagram

by Liuka Sheriff | 28 September 2023
Anthropic’s Claude 2.1 Release: Giving OpenAI A Run For Its Money
News

Anthropic’s Claude 2.1 Release: Giving OpenAI A Run For Its Money

by Erma Leavitt | 22 November 2023
Amazon Introduces Rufus: An AI Shopping Assistant
News

Amazon Introduces Rufus: An AI Shopping Assistant

by Magdaia Gann | 3 February 2024

Recent Stories

Instagram Introduces Ability To Edit Direct Messages And Pin Chats
News

Instagram Introduces Ability To Edit Direct Messages And Pin Chats

by Neilla Pete | 5 March 2024
Google Pixel Drop: New Features For Pixel Phones, Tablets, And Watches
News

Google Pixel Drop: New Features For Pixel Phones, Tablets, And Watches

by Neilla Pete | 5 March 2024
Signal Introduces Usernames To Protect User Privacy
News

Signal Introduces Usernames To Protect User Privacy

by Neilla Pete | 5 March 2024
Apple To Appeal European Commission’s Massive Antitrust Fine Favoring Spotify
News

Apple To Appeal European Commission’s Massive Antitrust Fine Favoring Spotify

by Neilla Pete | 5 March 2024
Apple Fined €1.84B By EU, New AI Rules In India, And Latest Pre-IPO Round
News

Apple Fined €1.84B By EU, New AI Rules In India, And Latest Pre-IPO Round

by Neilla Pete | 5 March 2024
Punkt MC02: A New Approach To Privacy-First Smartphones
News

Punkt MC02: A New Approach To Privacy-First Smartphones

by Neilla Pete | 5 March 2024
Should Ransom Payments Be Banned? Exploring The Debate
News

Should Ransom Payments Be Banned? Exploring The Debate

by Neilla Pete | 5 March 2024
Airbnb Introduces New Label For Top And Bottom Listings
News

Airbnb Introduces New Label For Top And Bottom Listings

by Neilla Pete | 5 March 2024