Newsnews
News

Mistral AI Unveils New Model To Compete With GPT-4 And Introduces Its Own Chat Assistant

Written by: Caterina Nicolas | Published: 27 February 2024
mistral-ai-unveils-new-model-to-compete-with-gpt-4-and-introduces-its-own-chat-assistant
News

Paris-based AI startup Mistral AI has made a significant announcement, revealing its latest developments that are set to rival industry giants OpenAI and Anthropic. The company is set to launch Mistral Large, its new flagship large language model, designed to compete with the likes of GPT-4 and Claude 2. Additionally, Mistral AI is introducing its own alternative to ChatGPT with a beta version of a new service called Le Chat.

Key Takeaway

Mistral AI has unveiled Mistral Large, a new language model set to compete with GPT-4, and introduced its own chat assistant, Le Chat. The company’s partnership with Microsoft is expected to further enhance its market presence.

Mistral Large: A Competitor to GPT-4 and Claude 2

Mistral AI’s latest offering, Mistral Large, is positioned to directly challenge existing top-tier models such as GPT-4 and Claude 2. With its advanced reasoning capabilities, Mistral Large aims to make a mark in the highly competitive AI landscape.

Le Chat: Mistral AI’s Chat Assistant

Alongside Mistral Large, Mistral AI is also launching Le Chat, its own chat assistant. The beta version of Le Chat is currently available for users to try out on chat.mistral.ai. While the service is currently free, Mistral AI plans to introduce a paid version for enterprise clients in the future.

Partnership with Microsoft

In a strategic move, Mistral AI has announced a partnership with tech giant Microsoft. As part of this collaboration, Microsoft will provide Mistral models to its Azure customers, expanding Mistral AI’s reach and potentially attracting a larger customer base.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Enterprise For Business Customers
News

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Enterprise For Business Customers

by Caterina Nicolas | 30 August 2023
OpenAI To Host First Developer Conference On November 6
News

OpenAI To Host First Developer Conference On November 6

by Nalani Straight | 7 September 2023
OpenAI’s Developer Event Unveils Exciting Announcements For AI Enthusiasts
News

OpenAI’s Developer Event Unveils Exciting Announcements For AI Enthusiasts

by Erma Leavitt | 7 November 2023
Nvidia’s New Tool Allows Running GenAI Models On A PC
News

Nvidia’s New Tool Allows Running GenAI Models On A PC

by Dominica Malinowski | 14 February 2024
OpenAI’s GPT Store: Monetize Your Own GPT With OpenAI’s New Marketplace
News

OpenAI’s GPT Store: Monetize Your Own GPT With OpenAI’s New Marketplace

by Charlena Deberry | 7 November 2023
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Skyrockets To 100 Million Weekly Active Users
News

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Skyrockets To 100 Million Weekly Active Users

by Charlena Deberry | 7 November 2023
Carta Faces Allegations, Samsung Unveils Upgraded Ballie, And Volkswagen Integrates ChatGPT Into Cars
News

Carta Faces Allegations, Samsung Unveils Upgraded Ballie, And Volkswagen Integrates ChatGPT Into Cars

by Aprilette Mortenson | 14 January 2024
OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Team Subscription For Small Teams
News

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Team Subscription For Small Teams

by Willyt Eley | 11 January 2024

Recent Stories

Xiaomi Unveils Its First Electric Car, The SU7, At MWC
News

Xiaomi Unveils Its First Electric Car, The SU7, At MWC

by Caterina Nicolas | 27 February 2024
Why OnePlus Watch 2 Took Three Years To Release
News

Why OnePlus Watch 2 Took Three Years To Release

by Caterina Nicolas | 27 February 2024
OnePlus Watch 2 Unveiled With Impressive 100-Hour Battery Life
News

OnePlus Watch 2 Unveiled With Impressive 100-Hour Battery Life

by Caterina Nicolas | 27 February 2024
Mistral AI Unveils New Model To Compete With GPT-4 And Introduces Its Own Chat Assistant
News

Mistral AI Unveils New Model To Compete With GPT-4 And Introduces Its Own Chat Assistant

by Caterina Nicolas | 27 February 2024
Google Expects To Resolve Gemini’s Historical-Image Diversity Issue In Coming Weeks
News

Google Expects To Resolve Gemini’s Historical-Image Diversity Issue In Coming Weeks

by Caterina Nicolas | 27 February 2024
Meta Drops Lawsuit Against Web-Scraping Firm Bright Data
News

Meta Drops Lawsuit Against Web-Scraping Firm Bright Data

by Caterina Nicolas | 27 February 2024
BLKFAM: Whoopi Goldberg–backed Streaming Service Launches With 1,000+ Hours Of Kids’ Programming
News

BLKFAM: Whoopi Goldberg–backed Streaming Service Launches With 1,000+ Hours Of Kids’ Programming

by Caterina Nicolas | 27 February 2024
Researchers Warn Of High-Risk ConnectWise Flaw Under Attack
News

Researchers Warn Of High-Risk ConnectWise Flaw Under Attack

by Caterina Nicolas | 27 February 2024