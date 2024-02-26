Newsnews
Why OnePlus Watch 2 Took Three Years To Release

Written by: Lorri Hinman | Published: 27 February 2024
OnePlus has unveiled its second smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2, which has garnered attention due to its impressive 100 hours of battery life. The device features a dual-chip system, seamlessly switching between the Snapdragon W5 and the power-efficient BES 2700 MCU, promising extended battery life without compromising performance.

Key Takeaway

The OnePlus Watch 2’s extended development period was driven by the company’s commitment to addressing the shortcomings of its predecessor and integrating user feedback to deliver a more compelling smartwatch experience.

The Three-Year Gap

The release of the OnePlus Watch 2 comes after a significant three-year gap since the first generation. The prolonged hiatus was a result of the lukewarm reception of the initial smartwatch, prompting OnePlus to reevaluate and redevelop its smartwatch strategy.

Lessons Learned

The OnePlus Watch 2 builds upon the learnings from its predecessor, particularly focusing on the low-power element of the hybrid chip design. The company has incorporated features from the first device while addressing its shortcomings, such as the use of the Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) instead of the more widely adopted Wear OS.

Community Feedback

OnePlus acknowledges that the first smartwatch primarily catered to basic functions, lacking the advanced smart features that users expect. Community feedback played a pivotal role in shaping the development of the OnePlus Watch 2, emphasizing the need for enhanced smart functionality and improved user experience.

Customer-Centric Approach

Community engagement has been integral to OnePlus’ product development, and the Watch 2 is a testament to the company’s commitment to incorporating user input. The emphasis on Wear OS and extended battery life in the new device reflects OnePlus’ responsiveness to customer demands.

Technological Advancements

The introduction of the dual-engine architecture in the OnePlus Watch 2 required extensive collaboration with Qualcomm and Google engineers, contributing to the extended development timeline. This innovative approach not only enhances the device’s performance but also sets the stage for potential future advancements in Wear OS devices.

Market Positioning

With a higher price tag of $299, the OnePlus Watch 2 is positioned as a flagship smartwatch, aligning itself with industry leaders in terms of functionality and pricing. The premium positioning hints at the possibility of a more affordable variant in the future, catering to a broader consumer base.

