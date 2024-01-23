OnePlus 12 Unveiled: A Closer Look At The New Flagship Smartphone

Phone enthusiasts, brace yourselves! OnePlus has officially introduced its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12. This new addition to the OnePlus lineup promises to deliver top-tier features and performance, albeit at a premium price point.

Key Takeaway The OnePlus 12 debuts as a powerhouse smartphone, featuring flagship specifications and advanced camera capabilities. While the premium pricing may deter some consumers, the device’s performance and design are poised to appeal to tech enthusiasts and photography aficionados.

Performance and Specifications

The OnePlus 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, offering a significant boost in performance. Paired with either 12 or 16GB of RAM, this device is geared towards delivering a seamless and responsive user experience. In terms of storage, users can opt for either 256 or 512GB, catering to varying storage needs.

Notably, the device is equipped with a robust 5,400mAh battery, capable of reaching a full charge in just 30 minutes with the included 80W charger. Additionally, the phone supports wireless charging, albeit at a slightly longer charging time.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the OnePlus 12’s camera setup, featuring a versatile three-camera system. This includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens with optical image stabilization, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 65-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The device also boasts an impressive 120x zoom capability, albeit with some compromises in image quality at higher zoom levels.

OnePlus has also introduced a new HDR algorithm, leveraging AI-based image recognition to enhance image quality and adjust lighting and shadows intelligently. The addition of “Master Mode” further enhances the device’s photography capabilities, offering advanced adjustments for contrast, saturation, sharpness, and tint.

Design and Pricing

On the design front, the OnePlus 12 showcases a sleek and sophisticated “Emerald Flow” design, drawing inspiration from luxury watches. The device’s camera bump, crafted in collaboration with Hasselblad, adds a touch of elegance to the overall aesthetic.

As for pricing, the OnePlus 12 is available for pre-order, with the base model (12GB/256GB) starting at $1,070, while the higher-tier model (16GB/512GB) is priced at $1,200. For those seeking a more budget-friendly option, the OnePlus 12R offers a compelling alternative, starting at $500.