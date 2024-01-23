Newsnews
News

OnePlus Unveils The OnePlus 12 Series Globally With OnePlus Buds 3

Written by: Erinn Mao | Published: 24 January 2024
News

OnePlus has made a significant announcement today by launching the OnePlus 12 series globally. This release marks the first time the company has introduced an R-series device to North America and Europe. Alongside the flagship OnePlus 12, OnePlus also unveiled the OnePlus Buds 3, a pair of wireless earbuds priced at $99.

Key Takeaway

OnePlus has expanded its global reach by launching the OnePlus 12 series, featuring the flagship OnePlus 12 and the more affordable OnePlus 12R, alongside the introduction of the OnePlus Buds 3 wireless earbuds. These new offerings cater to a wider audience, providing a range of options to suit different preferences and budgets.

OnePlus 12: A Closer Look

The OnePlus 12 features a remarkable 6.82-inch 1440p display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision standard. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, offering RAM options of 12GB and 16GB. The device houses a 5,400mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging (100W in India and Europe) and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. In terms of photography, the OnePlus 12 is equipped with a triple camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 64-megapixel 3x periscope telephoto camera, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

OnePlus 12R: The Affordable Alternative

Compared to the flagship OnePlus 12, the $499 OnePlus 12R offers a 6.78-inch 1274p screen and is powered by an older Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 processor. The device features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 as the main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. With a slightly larger 5,500mAh battery, the OnePlus 12R supports 80W wired charging but lacks the 50W AirVOOC wireless charging feature.

OnePlus Buds 3: Enhanced Listening Experience

OnePlus also introduced the OnePlus Buds 3, a pair of wireless earbuds priced at $99. These earbuds come with active noise cancellation, a new design, and volume control through gestures on the stem. The Buds 3 are equipped with a 6mm tweeter, a 10.4mm woofer, and support the LHDC 5.0 Bluetooth codec. The company claims that the Buds 3 offer 10 hours of listening time and 44 hours of total listening time with the case when ANC is turned off. With noise cancellation turned on, the listening times are 6.5 hours with the buds and 28 hours with the case.

