google-unveils-gemini-powered-conversational-tool-for-advertisers-to-build-search-campaigns

Google has introduced a new conversational experience within the Google Ads platform, powered by its Gemini family of multimodal large language models. This update aims to simplify the process for advertisers to swiftly create and expand their Search ad campaigns.

Conversational Experience for Building Search Campaigns

The conversational experience is a chat-based tool designed to assist in constructing Search campaigns. By utilizing the website URL, the tool generates relevant ad content, including assets and keywords. It also provides tailored images for the campaign using generative AI and images from the website. Notably, all images created with generative AI will be clearly identified as such. Advertisers have the opportunity to review and approve the images and text before the campaign goes live.

Beta Access and Expansion

Beta access to the conversational experience in Google Ads is now accessible to English language advertisers in the U.S. and U.K. The availability will gradually expand to encompass all English language advertisers globally in the coming weeks. Additionally, Google plans to extend access to advertisers in other languages in the near future.

Feedback and Observations

Shashi Thakur, Google’s VP and GM of Google Ads, mentioned in a blog post that the conversational experience has been tested with a small group of advertisers over the past few months. The feedback indicated that it facilitates the creation of higher quality Search campaigns with reduced effort.

AI-Powered Tools for Advertisers

This new tool complements Google’s existing AI-powered tools for advertisers. Earlier, the company introduced a suite of generative AI product imagery tools known as “Product Studio” for U.S. advertisers. These tools enable merchants and advertisers to leverage text-to-image AI capabilities to create new product imagery and enhance existing images.