Google’s Search Changes Spark Controversy Ahead Of EU Self-Preferencing Ban

Changes to how Google displays search results in the European Union have sparked controversy as the tech giant tests new features ahead of the upcoming ban on self-preferencing. The ban is set to be enforced under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) starting March 7. The changes have drawn a furious reaction from eDreams Odigeo, an online travel agency, which has raised substantial competitive concerns within the travel retailing industry.

Google’s Search Tweaks and EU Regulations

Google’s testing of search result changes in the EU has raised concerns within the travel retailing industry.

The upcoming ban on self-preferencing under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) has prompted the tech giant to make adjustments to its search results.

eDreams Odigeo, along with other industry stakeholders, has expressed dissatisfaction with Google’s early proposals for compliance with the DMA.

Concerns and Reactions

A broader grouping of EU-based tech companies, under the banner of the EU Tech Alliance, has warned of a lack of effective engagement by gatekeepers to submit draft compliance solutions well in advance of the March 2024 deadline.

Google’s changes to search results have been criticized for potentially favoring its own services over those of third-party competitors, raising concerns about compliance with the DMA.

