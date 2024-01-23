Newsnews
News

Google’s Search Changes Spark Controversy Ahead Of EU Self-Preferencing Ban

Written by: Devin Grainger | Published: 24 January 2024
googles-search-changes-spark-controversy-ahead-of-eu-self-preferencing-ban
News

Changes to how Google displays search results in the European Union have sparked controversy as the tech giant tests new features ahead of the upcoming ban on self-preferencing. The ban is set to be enforced under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) starting March 7. The changes have drawn a furious reaction from eDreams Odigeo, an online travel agency, which has raised substantial competitive concerns within the travel retailing industry.

Key Takeaway

Google's search result changes in the EU have sparked controversy and raised concerns about compliance with the upcoming ban on self-preferencing under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The tech giant's adjustments have drawn criticism from industry stakeholders, highlighting the complexities of ensuring fair competition in the digital market.

Google’s Search Tweaks and EU Regulations

  • Google’s testing of search result changes in the EU has raised concerns within the travel retailing industry.
  • The upcoming ban on self-preferencing under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) has prompted the tech giant to make adjustments to its search results.
  • eDreams Odigeo, along with other industry stakeholders, has expressed dissatisfaction with Google’s early proposals for compliance with the DMA.

Concerns and Reactions

  • eDreams Odigeo, along with other industry stakeholders, has expressed dissatisfaction with Google’s early proposals for compliance with the DMA.
  • A broader grouping of EU-based tech companies, under the banner of the EU Tech Alliance, has warned of a lack of effective engagement by gatekeepers to submit draft compliance solutions well in advance of the March 2024 deadline.
  • Google’s changes to search results have been criticized for potentially favoring its own services over those of third-party competitors, raising concerns about compliance with the DMA.

Google’s Response and Future Implications

  • Google has defended its changes to the search results page, stating that it has been seeking feedback from a range of stakeholders and is trying to balance the needs of different parties while complying with the law.
  • eDreams Odigeo has emphasized the importance of restoring market contestability and fairness, as mandated by the DMA, and has called for vigilance and decisive action from EU regulators.
  • The controversy surrounding Google’s search tweaks highlights the challenges and complexities of implementing the DMA and ensuring fair competition in the digital market.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

EU Confirms Six Tech Giants Subject To Digital Markets Act
News

EU Confirms Six Tech Giants Subject To Digital Markets Act

by Maryellen Windham | 7 September 2023
New Ruling: Clearview AI Wins Appeal Against UK Privacy Sanction
News

New Ruling: Clearview AI Wins Appeal Against UK Privacy Sanction

by Alex Felix | 19 October 2023
Why Was Julion Alvarez Banned From Spotify
TECHNOLOGY

Why Was Julion Alvarez Banned From Spotify

by Odella Moulton | 19 August 2023
Instagram Head Says Threads’ Blocking Of ‘Covid’ And Related Terms Is Temporary, To Lift In ‘Weeks Or Months’
News

Instagram Head Says Threads’ Blocking Of ‘Covid’ And Related Terms Is Temporary, To Lift In ‘Weeks Or Months’

by Jenn Forest | 19 October 2023
Facial Recognition Technology and Its Limitations
TECHNOLOGY

Facial Recognition Technology and Its Limitations

by Abigail | 13 January 2021
EU Media Freedom Act Threatens User Rights And Global Consequences
News

EU Media Freedom Act Threatens User Rights And Global Consequences

by Ranna Marley | 4 October 2023
13 Reasons Why Netflix Release
TECHNOLOGY

13 Reasons Why Netflix Release

by Carmine Vargas | 6 August 2023
EU Lawmakers Reach Agreement On More Targeted CSAM-Scanning Legislation
News

EU Lawmakers Reach Agreement On More Targeted CSAM-Scanning Legislation

by Andeee Hernandez | 27 October 2023

Recent Stories

Riot Games Layoffs: 530 Jobs Cut, Riot Forge Publishing Arm Shut Down
News

Riot Games Layoffs: 530 Jobs Cut, Riot Forge Publishing Arm Shut Down

by Devin Grainger | 24 January 2024
Dusty Unveils FieldPrinter 2 And FieldPrint Platform For Construction Automation
News

Dusty Unveils FieldPrinter 2 And FieldPrint Platform For Construction Automation

by Devin Grainger | 24 January 2024
How To Make Among Us Costume
GAMING

How To Make Among Us Costume

by Devin Grainger | 24 January 2024
How To Say Among Us In Spanish
GAMING

How To Say Among Us In Spanish

by Devin Grainger | 24 January 2024
Obtaining An AT&T SIM Card – Quick Guide
Mobile Devices

Obtaining An AT&T SIM Card – Quick Guide

by Devin Grainger | 24 January 2024
Fixing SIM Card Not Registered On Network: A Comprehensive Guide
Mobile Devices

Fixing SIM Card Not Registered On Network: A Comprehensive Guide

by Devin Grainger | 24 January 2024
Inserting SIM Card In Nexus 6: Step-by-Step Guide
Mobile Devices

Inserting SIM Card In Nexus 6: Step-by-Step Guide

by Devin Grainger | 24 January 2024
Quick Guide To Topping Up Your Prepaid SIM
Mobile Devices

Quick Guide To Topping Up Your Prepaid SIM

by Devin Grainger | 24 January 2024