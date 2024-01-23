Artisse AI Raises $6.7M For Its ‘More Realistic’ AI Photography App

Artisse, a popular AI photo creation app, has secured $6.7 million in seed funding to further develop its innovative platform. The app allows users to generate lifelike photos of themselves using uploaded selfies combined with prompts or templates. This funding round comes on the heels of the recent viral trend of AI-generated selfies, showcasing the growing interest in this technology.

Key Takeaway Artisse’s innovative AI photography app has secured $6.7 million in seed funding, underscoring its commitment to revolutionizing the digital photography landscape with its hyper-realistic images.

Revolutionizing AI Photography

Artisse sets itself apart from other AI photo apps by focusing on creating more realistic images that can rival professional photography. The app utilizes its proprietary model, incorporating elements from open source models and tools to achieve its hyper-realistic results. As a testament to its success, Artisse has consistently ranked as a top photo app on the Google Play Store in various markets, including the U.S., U.K., Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Australia.

Impressive User Engagement

With over 200,000 downloads and an estimated outreach to 43 million individuals across social media, Artisse has garnered significant traction. Users have leveraged the app to create over 5 million photos, highlighting its widespread appeal and impact in the digital landscape.

Founder’s Vision

William Wu, the founder of Artisse, drew inspiration from the prevalence of “perfect” photos on social media platforms and sought to democratize professional photography through AI technology. By streamlining the process and making it accessible to smartphone users, Artisse aims to redefine the photography experience.