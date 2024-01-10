Newsnews


EU Commission Under Pressure Over Child Safety Tech Maker Dealings

Written by: Essa Herzog | Published: 11 January 2024


European Union lawmakers are facing increased scrutiny over their interactions with child safety tech maker, Thorn, as the Commission’s ombudsman urges fuller disclosure of communications. The focus of the investigation is the EU’s proposed legislation to apply surveillance technologies to digital messaging in an effort to detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Key Takeaway

The EU Commission is facing pressure to disclose its dealings with child safety tech maker, Thorn, as questions arise about the transparency and potential influence on legislative proposals related to combating child sexual abuse material.

Pressure for Transparency

The Commission’s ombudsman, Emily O’Reilly, has recommended that the EU’s executive reconsider its decision to withhold certain documents related to its exchanges with Thorn. The ombudsman emphasizes the importance of transparency in the legislative process, particularly given the potential impact on citizens’ privacy rights. The recommendation comes amid ongoing negotiations between the European Parliament and Council regarding the proposed legislation.

Controversy and Criticism

Critics have raised concerns about the potential influence of lobbyists promoting proprietary child safety tech on the Commission’s proposal. Additionally, there are doubts about the effectiveness of the proposed message-scanning measures in combating child sexual abuse, with some viewing it as a threat to fundamental freedoms.

Challenges and Investigations

The Commission’s handling of the proposed legislation has already sparked controversy, including allegations of microtargeted ads and concerns about the use of sensitive personal information. Furthermore, an internal investigation into the matter is ongoing, with the European Data Protection Supervisor receiving complaints and privacy rights groups filing formal objections.

