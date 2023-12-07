Newsnews
News

EU’s Final Talks On Fixing AI Rules Continue Into Second Day

Written by: Jo Gribble | Published: 8 December 2023
eus-final-talks-on-fixing-ai-rules-continue-into-second-day
News

EU lawmakers reach preliminary accord on rules for foundational models/GPAIs

After more than 20 hours of negotiations, European Union lawmakers are still engaged in talks to create regulations for artificial intelligence (AI). A leaked proposal suggests that a preliminary agreement has been reached on how to handle foundational models or general purpose AIs (GPAIs). While industry lobbyists have pushed for a complete regulatory exemption for these advanced AIs, the proposal retains elements of the tiered approach suggested by the parliament earlier this year.

Key Takeaway

EU lawmakers have reached a preliminary agreement on the regulation of foundational models and general purpose AIs (GPAIs). The proposal includes a partial carve-out for open source GPAIs, classification of GPAIs with systemic risk, and obligations for providers of GPAIs. The agreement also mentions the use of codes of practice and the establishment of an AI Office to oversee compliance. However, discussions on other contentious elements of the AI Act are still ongoing, and the ultimate fate of the regulation remains uncertain.

Partial carve-out for open source GPAIs

The leaked proposal reveals that GPAI systems provided under free and open-source licenses would receive a partial exemption from certain obligations. These obligations include making weights, model architecture information, and model usage publicly available. However, exceptions still apply to “high-risk” models. The proposal also states that the exemption for open-source models is limited to non-commercial deployment.

Systemic risk designation for GPAIs

The preliminary agreement classifies GPAIs with “systemic risk” based on their high-impact capabilities. To qualify as “systemic risk,” a model must have a cumulative training compute power greater than 10^25 floating point operations (FLOPs), posing potential negative effects on public health, safety, security, fundamental rights, or society as a whole. Only a few cutting-edge GPAIs would currently meet this threshold, easing the regulatory burden.

Obligations for providers of GPAIs with systemic risk

The proposal outlines several obligations for providers of GPAIs with systemic risk. These include evaluation using standardized protocols, documenting and reporting incidents, conducting adversarial testing, ensuring cybersecurity, and reporting energy consumption. The AI Office would decide the classification of GPAIs with systemic risk, with scientific panels issuing “qualified alerts.” Notification to the Commission would be required for models that meet the criteria.

Other obligations for providers of GPAIs

Providers of GPAIs that do not qualify as having systemic risk would still have additional obligations. These include testing, evaluation, and technical documentation, which need to be provided to regulatory authorities and oversight bodies upon request. Model makers would also need to develop a policy to respect EU copyright law, disclose training data used to build the model, and provide an overview of the model’s capabilities and limitations to downstream deployers.

Codes of practice and AI governance

The proposal mentions the use of codes of practice as a means for GPAIs to demonstrate compliance until harmonized standards are published. The AI Office would be involved in drawing up such codes. The Commission would issue standardization requests for GPAIs, focusing on areas such as reporting, documentation, and improving energy and resource use. The progress on developing these standardized elements would be regularly reported.

Remaining contested elements of the AI Act

The trilogue on the AI Act, involving the European Council, Parliament, and the European Commission, is still ongoing. Some highly sensitive issues, including biometric surveillance for law enforcement purposes, are yet to be resolved. The fate of the AI Act depends on reaching an agreement on all components. The Commission aims to finalize the risk-based AI rulebook proposed in April 2021 this week, but success is not guaranteed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

EU To Welcome “Responsible” AI Startups To Train Models On Supercomputers
News

EU To Welcome “Responsible” AI Startups To Train Models On Supercomputers

by Carmelia Santoyo | 14 September 2023
10 Benefits of Integrating AI into Cybersecurity
AI

10 Benefits of Integrating AI into Cybersecurity

by Albert De Venecia | 1 September 2022
EU Lawmakers Reach Agreement On More Targeted CSAM-Scanning Legislation
News

EU Lawmakers Reach Agreement On More Targeted CSAM-Scanning Legislation

by Andeee Hernandez | 27 October 2023
EU Warns Meta Over Illegal Content And Disinformation Targeting Israel-Hamas War
News

EU Warns Meta Over Illegal Content And Disinformation Targeting Israel-Hamas War

by Allegra Pedigo | 12 October 2023
OpenAI Faces GDPR Complaint Over Data Protection Breaches
News

OpenAI Faces GDPR Complaint Over Data Protection Breaches

by Cindie Julian | 31 August 2023
Meta Planning Ad-Free Subscription Or Tracking Ads “Choice” In EU, Per WSJ – Latest Bid To Keep Snooping
News

Meta Planning Ad-Free Subscription Or Tracking Ads “Choice” In EU, Per WSJ – Latest Bid To Keep Snooping

by Melina Ritchie | 4 October 2023
Deepfake Election Risks Highlighted By EU, Calls For More Generative AI Safeguards
News

Deepfake Election Risks Highlighted By EU, Calls For More Generative AI Safeguards

by Morgana Deyoung | 27 September 2023
Dota 2 vs LOL: Which MOBA Is For You
GAMING

Dota 2 vs LOL: Which MOBA Is For You

by Albert De Venecia | 1 December 2020

Recent Stories

What Kind Of Power Inverter To Use For Gaming Laptop
TECHNOLOGY

What Kind Of Power Inverter To Use For Gaming Laptop

by Jo Gribble | 8 December 2023
How To Use Your Mic On A Gaming Laptop
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use Your Mic On A Gaming Laptop

by Jo Gribble | 8 December 2023
How To Get A Mac To Be A Gaming Laptop
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get A Mac To Be A Gaming Laptop

by Jo Gribble | 8 December 2023
How To Make A Gaming Laptop Last Longer
TECHNOLOGY

How To Make A Gaming Laptop Last Longer

by Jo Gribble | 8 December 2023
How To Turn Off Touch Pad On ASUS Gaming Laptop
TECHNOLOGY

How To Turn Off Touch Pad On ASUS Gaming Laptop

by Jo Gribble | 8 December 2023
How To Take Screenshots On ASUS Gaming Laptop
TECHNOLOGY

How To Take Screenshots On ASUS Gaming Laptop

by Jo Gribble | 8 December 2023
What Is The Best Hard Drive For A Gaming Laptop
TECHNOLOGY

What Is The Best Hard Drive For A Gaming Laptop

by Jo Gribble | 8 December 2023
What Gaming Laptop Should I Get 2015
TECHNOLOGY

What Gaming Laptop Should I Get 2015

by Jo Gribble | 8 December 2023