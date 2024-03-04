Newsnews
Apple Fined €1.84B By EU, New AI Rules In India, And Latest Pre-IPO Round

Written by: Neilla Pete | Published: 5 March 2024
Welcome back to the latest updates on the business world. In this edition, we cover the recent developments involving Apple, AI regulations in India, and a significant pre-IPO round. Let’s dive into the details.

Key Takeaway

Apple faces a significant fine in the EU, India introduces new AI regulations, and a notable pre-IPO round takes place, reflecting the evolving dynamics of the tech and business landscape.

Apple’s €1.84B Fine in the EU

Apple has been hit with a substantial €1.84 billion fine by the European Union, a decision the tech giant plans to challenge. The fine stems from a complaint filed by Spotify, marking a significant development in the ongoing debate over competition and market dominance in the tech industry.

New AI Rules in India

The Indian government has introduced new regulations concerning the deployment of AI models. Under the new rules, major tech companies will be required to obtain government approval before launching AI products in the country. This move is expected to have a profound impact on the pace at which AI innovations enter the Indian market, potentially reshaping the landscape of artificial intelligence development and deployment.

Latest Pre-IPO Round

Salla, a company in the spotlight, has successfully raised a substantial pre-IPO round. Despite the overall market improvement, questions linger about the confidence levels within the tech industry. The reasons behind the cautious approach among tech players in the current market climate are worth exploring further.

