Google Pixel Drop: New Features For Pixel Phones, Tablets, And Watches

Google has unveiled its latest set of Pixel-related features, including the ability to capture and upload high-quality photos and videos on Instagram, as well as several other updates for Pixel phones, tablets, and watches.

Key Takeaway Google’s latest Pixel Drop introduces a range of new features, including enhanced photo and video capabilities for Instagram, training modes and automatic workout detection for Pixel Watches, and various updates for Pixel phones, tablets, and other devices.

Pixel Phone Updates

10-bit HDR video support for Instagram

Ultra HDR image sharing on Instagram

Expansion of the “Circle to search” feature

Improvements to call screening feature

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Fold users can now capture and upload 10-bit HDR videos and share Ultra HDR images on Instagram. The “Circle to search” feature, which allows users to circle an item on the screen to perform a search, is now available for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users, with support for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro coming soon. Additionally, call screening feature has been enhanced with a “Hello” chip in conversation mode, enabling Google Assistant to prompt the caller to speak and ask them to wait if necessary.

Pixel Watch Updates

Pace training and Heart Zone training modes

Automatic workout start and stop detection

Fitbit Relax app for guided breathing experiences and mindfulness

Original Pixel Watch users will benefit from new Pace training and Heart Zone training modes, automatic workout start and stop detection, and the addition of the Fitbit Relax app for guided breathing experiences and mindfulness.

Portfolio Updates

Screen sharing during video calls for all devices

FastPair-compatible Bluetooth accessory pairing

Annotation feature for Pixel Tablet and Pixel 8

All Pixel devices, including the Pixel 5a and newer, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold, will soon support screen sharing during video calls, quick pairing for FastPair-compatible Bluetooth accessories, and the ability to annotate documents using a stylus or finger. The Pixel Tablet will also feature a keyboard that shrinks when using voice input.