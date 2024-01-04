Newsnews
The Rise Of Bitcoin And Crypto Optimism: ETF Approval And India’s Exchange Ban

Written by: Daniele Nestor | Published: 5 January 2024
Welcome to the latest update on the world of cryptocurrency. The year 2024 has begun with a bang in the crypto space, with talks of a potential bitcoin spot ETF approval in the U.S. This development has sparked optimism among investors and analysts, driving bitcoin’s price to soar above $45,000, reaching its highest level since April 2022. Although it has slightly retracted to $44,000 at the time of this publication, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization has surged to $1.68 trillion, marking the highest level since May 2022.

Key Takeaway

The possibility of a bitcoin spot ETF approval in the U.S. has fueled optimism in the crypto market, leading to a significant surge in bitcoin’s price and the total cryptocurrency market capitalization.

India’s Ban on Crypto Exchanges

On a different note, the Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency, recently issued a notice to nine global crypto exchanges, including Binance, Kraken, Kucoin, and Mexc, alleging that they are operating “illegally” in the country. As a result, the agency has blocked access to their websites within India, adding a new layer of complexity to the global cryptocurrency landscape.

Spot Bitcoin ETF Anticipation

The spotlight remains on the U.S. as 14 asset management firms, such as BlackRock, Fidelity, Grayscale, and VanEck, are actively seeking approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for their spot bitcoin ETFs. Reports indicate that the long-awaited approval may be on the horizon, given the frequent meetings and updated filings in recent weeks. The potential approval of a spot bitcoin ETF has raised discussions on its implications for investors, institutions, miners, and, of course, the price of bitcoin.

Recent Funding and Investments

  • Arkon Energy has secured $110 million to expand U.S. bitcoin mining capacity and launch an AI cloud service in Norway.
  • Web3 gaming company Portal has successfully closed a strategic funding round, the specifics of which remain undisclosed.
  • Lending platform Tonka Finance has raised $2.5 million in funding to support its operations.
  • Animoca Brands has made an investment in racing esports startup Veloce during a pre-IPO funding round.

