Skyted Unveils “Mobility Privacy Mask” And “Hybrid Silent Mask” At CES 2024

Written by: Gilbertine Toney | Published: 5 January 2024
News

CES 2024 is set to feature an intriguing debut from Toulouse, France-based startup Skyted. The company, founded by former Airbus VP Stéphane Hersen and acoustical engineer Frank Simon, will showcase its innovative “Mobility Privacy Mask” and “Hybrid Silent Mask” at the event. These face-worn accessories are designed to absorb voice frequencies in noisy environments such as planes, trains, and rideshares, offering a unique solution for individuals seeking privacy in public spaces.

Key Takeaway

Skyted's "Mobility Privacy Mask" and "Hybrid Silent Mask" offer a novel solution for individuals seeking privacy in noisy environments, with potential applications spanning transportation, gaming, and military sectors.

The Innovative Masks

At CES 2024, Skyted is set to introduce its groundbreaking "Mobility Privacy Mask" and "Hybrid Silent Mask." These innovative accessories are designed to absorb voice frequencies in noisy environments, providing users with the ability to converse in silence, even in bustling public settings.

Unique Features and Functionality

The masks, crafted from sound-dampening material originally developed for jet engines, are equipped with a smartphone app that allows users to toggle a pass-through feature, enabling speech to be transmitted through the phone's speaker without the need to remove the mask. Additionally, the app provides insights into the wearer's "voice level," "perceptibility," and "intelligibility," akin to a Fitbit for speech.

Testing and Potential Applications

Skyted claims that its masks can muffle 80% of a wearer's voice while enhancing volume in voice and video calls by isolating outside noise. The company has reportedly conducted tests with leading transportation providers and has garnered support from ONERA and the European Space Agency. Furthermore, Skyted has explored diverse applications for its masks, including features for gaming, defense, and military use, with a custom mask developed exclusively for submariners and special ops.

Market Prospects and Funding

Despite the unconventional nature of the masks and the high starting price of $299, Skyted secured approximately $1 million in seed funding last year. The company's ambitious approach to addressing various sectors, coupled with its innovative technology, suggests potential market opportunities beyond traditional expectations.

