samsung-unveils-new-foldable-and-rollable-displays-at-ces-2024

This weekend, Samsung teased the unveiling of a “new generation of products that can be folded inward and outward” and “monitor-sized” folding and sliding OLEDs. The company will provide more details on the technology at tomorrow’s CES 2024 press conference. The new technology includes the “In&Out Flip,” a foldable display that can be used both inward and outward, offering a new user experience.

Key Takeaway Samsung’s new “In&Out Flip” technology and rollable displays unveiled at CES 2024 demonstrate the company’s commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of display technology.

New Generation of Foldable Displays

Samsung’s latest technology, the “In&Out Flip,” is designed to provide a new alternative for consumers who prefer bar-shaped smartphones due to the thickness of foldable products. When folded outwards, both the front and back of the product can be used as a screen, creating a unique user experience. This innovation aims to reduce the need for separate external displays found on current foldable devices, ultimately slimming down the product’s profile.

Testing and Other Innovations

Samsung has rigorously tested the new technology, subjecting the device to temperatures ranging from -4-degrees up to 140-degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, the screens were exposed to water, sand, and basketball impacts to ensure durability and reliability. Alongside the foldable displays, Samsung also showcased a rollable display on the Rollable Flex and Flex Hybrid, which combines the rollable display with a sliding display. An unnamed earbud case with a built-in display was also presented at the event, hinting at potential future products from Samsung.