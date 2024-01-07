Newsnews
News

Samsung Unveils New Foldable And Rollable Displays At CES 2024

Written by: Bonita Sievers | Published: 8 January 2024
samsung-unveils-new-foldable-and-rollable-displays-at-ces-2024
News

This weekend, Samsung teased the unveiling of a “new generation of products that can be folded inward and outward” and “monitor-sized” folding and sliding OLEDs. The company will provide more details on the technology at tomorrow’s CES 2024 press conference. The new technology includes the “In&Out Flip,” a foldable display that can be used both inward and outward, offering a new user experience.

Key Takeaway

Samsung’s new “In&Out Flip” technology and rollable displays unveiled at CES 2024 demonstrate the company’s commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of display technology.

New Generation of Foldable Displays

Samsung’s latest technology, the “In&Out Flip,” is designed to provide a new alternative for consumers who prefer bar-shaped smartphones due to the thickness of foldable products. When folded outwards, both the front and back of the product can be used as a screen, creating a unique user experience. This innovation aims to reduce the need for separate external displays found on current foldable devices, ultimately slimming down the product’s profile.

Testing and Other Innovations

Samsung has rigorously tested the new technology, subjecting the device to temperatures ranging from -4-degrees up to 140-degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, the screens were exposed to water, sand, and basketball impacts to ensure durability and reliability. Alongside the foldable displays, Samsung also showcased a rollable display on the Rollable Flex and Flex Hybrid, which combines the rollable display with a sliding display. An unnamed earbud case with a built-in display was also presented at the event, hinting at potential future products from Samsung.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Development: Stellantis Cancels CES 2024 Participation Due To UAW Strike
News

New Development: Stellantis Cancels CES 2024 Participation Due To UAW Strike

by Geraldine Strang | 19 October 2023
When Is The Google Tablet Coming Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Is The Google Tablet Coming Out

by Bonnie Piatt | 9 October 2023
When Will Panasonic Release OLED TV In America
TECHNOLOGY

When Will Panasonic Release OLED TV In America

by Lanie Foley | 1 December 2023
Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023
News

Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023

by Amalee Whiteley | 6 September 2023
Where Can You Get A VR Headset
TECHNOLOGY

Where Can You Get A VR Headset

by Poppy Lenz | 5 October 2023
Keep Labs Reinvents Medication Management With Smart Storage
News

Keep Labs Reinvents Medication Management With Smart Storage

by Davine Hart | 5 October 2023
14 Best Android Tablets for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Android Tablets for 2024

by Regine Kaminsky | 11 November 2023
When Will A New Nook Tablet Be Released
TECHNOLOGY

When Will A New Nook Tablet Be Released

by Hallie Wyant | 9 October 2023

Recent Stories

Which Computer Plays 4K Videos From An Action Camera Smoothly
Digital Photography

Which Computer Plays 4K Videos From An Action Camera Smoothly

by Bonita Sievers | 8 January 2024
Sony 5.2Ch AV Receiver: What You Need To Hook Up Speakers
Smart Home Gadgets

Sony 5.2Ch AV Receiver: What You Need To Hook Up Speakers

by Bonita Sievers | 8 January 2024
How To Rip And Burn From A Camcorder
Digital Photography

How To Rip And Burn From A Camcorder

by Bonita Sievers | 8 January 2024
How To Connect Action Camera To Selfie Stick
Digital Photography

How To Connect Action Camera To Selfie Stick

by Bonita Sievers | 8 January 2024
How To Build A Stabilization Gimbal For An Action Camera
Digital Photography

How To Build A Stabilization Gimbal For An Action Camera

by Bonita Sievers | 8 January 2024
How Long Does A 32GB Micro SD Card Last For Recording In Action Camera
Digital Photography

How Long Does A 32GB Micro SD Card Last For Recording In Action Camera

by Bonita Sievers | 8 January 2024
How To Not Get Wide Angle Lens On An Action Camera
Digital Photography

How To Not Get Wide Angle Lens On An Action Camera

by Bonita Sievers | 8 January 2024
What Is The Best App For My Action Camera
Digital Photography

What Is The Best App For My Action Camera

by Bonita Sievers | 8 January 2024