CES 2024: Catch Up On Nvidia, Samsung, Sony And More Big Reveals

CES 2024 has taken over Las Vegas, showcasing a myriad of tech innovations from big-name companies like Samsung, Sony, Nvidia, and more. With a strong focus on AI, the event has set the stage for groundbreaking announcements and product launches. If you missed the live streams of these major reveals, here’s a recap of what went down and how you can catch up on the latest developments.

Key Takeaway CES 2024 has been a platform for major tech companies to showcase their latest innovations, with a strong emphasis on AI. From Nvidia’s AI-driven gaming advancements to Samsung’s updates on its smart home suite, the event has set the stage for the future of consumer tech and mobility.

Monday’s Highlights

AMD: Unveiled second-generation AI PCs and a new Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card.

Unveiled second-generation AI PCs and a new Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card. Nvidia: Demonstrated their Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) for gaming, emphasizing AI and content creation.

Demonstrated their Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) for gaming, emphasizing AI and content creation. LG: Showcased updates on their new OLED TV lineup with AI processors.

Showcased updates on their new OLED TV lineup with AI processors. Hisense: Introduced an in-vehicle projection system and a new smart built-in dishwasher with advanced features.

Introduced an in-vehicle projection system and a new smart built-in dishwasher with advanced features. Panasonic: Focused on energy and climate policies, deviating from the AI-centric theme.

Focused on energy and climate policies, deviating from the AI-centric theme. TCL: Unveiled TCL QD-Mini LED TVs, RayNeo AR glasses, and a paper-like display optimized for human eyes.

Unveiled TCL QD-Mini LED TVs, RayNeo AR glasses, and a paper-like display optimized for human eyes. Sennheiser: Promised new headphone announcements in their live stream.

Promised new headphone announcements in their live stream. Hyundai: Presented updates on its Supernal eVTOL and discussed sustainability, software, and AI.

Presented updates on its Supernal eVTOL and discussed sustainability, software, and AI. Samsung: Teased updates on its smart home suite and showcased the Ballie home assistant robot.

Teased updates on its smart home suite and showcased the Ballie home assistant robot. Sony: Highlighted its technology in film, gaming, and streaming, along with joint mobility ventures and partnerships.

Tuesday’s Highlights