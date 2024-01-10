Newsnews
CES 2024: Catch Up On Nvidia, Samsung, Sony And More Big Reveals

Written by: Chrystel Gruber | Published: 10 January 2024
CES 2024 has taken over Las Vegas, showcasing a myriad of tech innovations from big-name companies like Samsung, Sony, Nvidia, and more. With a strong focus on AI, the event has set the stage for groundbreaking announcements and product launches. If you missed the live streams of these major reveals, here’s a recap of what went down and how you can catch up on the latest developments.

Key Takeaway

CES 2024 has been a platform for major tech companies to showcase their latest innovations, with a strong emphasis on AI. From Nvidia’s AI-driven gaming advancements to Samsung’s updates on its smart home suite, the event has set the stage for the future of consumer tech and mobility.

Monday’s Highlights

  • AMD: Unveiled second-generation AI PCs and a new Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card.
  • Nvidia: Demonstrated their Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) for gaming, emphasizing AI and content creation.
  • LG: Showcased updates on their new OLED TV lineup with AI processors.
  • Hisense: Introduced an in-vehicle projection system and a new smart built-in dishwasher with advanced features.
  • Panasonic: Focused on energy and climate policies, deviating from the AI-centric theme.
  • TCL: Unveiled TCL QD-Mini LED TVs, RayNeo AR glasses, and a paper-like display optimized for human eyes.
  • Sennheiser: Promised new headphone announcements in their live stream.
  • Hyundai: Presented updates on its Supernal eVTOL and discussed sustainability, software, and AI.
  • Samsung: Teased updates on its smart home suite and showcased the Ballie home assistant robot.
  • Sony: Highlighted its technology in film, gaming, and streaming, along with joint mobility ventures and partnerships.

Tuesday’s Highlights

  • Asus: Revealed a new dual-screen laptop design in a formal event.
  • Honda: Unveiled the 0 series EVs, showcasing the Saloon and Space-Hub concept cars.

