Hyundai’s Electric Air Taxi Business Set To Take Flight In 2028

Written by: Sherie Vanburen | Published: 10 January 2024
Supernal, a part of Hyundai Motor Group, has unveiled its latest electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, the S-A2, with plans to transport passengers by 2028. This announcement was made during CES 2024, signifying Hyundai’s commitment to enter the electric air taxi industry.

Key Takeaway

Hyundai’s Supernal aims to launch its electric air taxi business by 2028, unveiling the S-A2 aircraft with plans for suburban and inner-city travel. The company faces regulatory hurdles but remains committed to its vision, supported by Hyundai Motor Group and global aviation partners.

Grounded Plans and Partnerships

Hyundai’s vision for the S-A2 has evolved significantly since its initial concept, known as S-A1. The company had previously partnered with Uber Elevate, which has since been acquired by Joby Aviation. Despite the industry’s lack of a commercial operator, Hyundai’s Supernal remains focused on its goal and has expanded to a 600-person team with the support of Hyundai Motor Group and global aviation suppliers.

Regulatory Hurdles and Technical Details

Prior to its commercial launch, the S-A2 will undergo a rigorous Type 1 certification process with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This year, Supernal plans to conduct testing in California with its technology demonstrator vehicles and submit its FAA application. The aircraft features a distributed electric propulsion architecture, eight all-tilting rotors, and redundant safety critical systems. It is designed for speeds of 120 miles per hour at a 1,500-foot altitude, catering to suburban and inner-city travel for distances of 25 to 40 miles.

Technical Specifications and Noise Levels

The S-A2 is engineered to operate at approximately 65 decibels during takeoff and landing, and 45 decibels while cruising, comparable to the sound of a dishwasher. Additionally, its modular interior allows for future battery replacements as technology advances.

