wisk-aero-commences-flight-testing-of-electric-autonomous-aircraft-in-los-angeles

Wisk Aero, an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle company, has recently initiated flight testing of its autonomous air taxi aircraft in Los Angeles. The CEO of Wisk Aero, Brian Yutko, confirmed the commencement of flight tests for the company’s fifth-generation aircraft, named Cora. Although this flight test does not guarantee immediate commercial launch in Los Angeles, it demonstrates Wisk’s ongoing progress towards commercializing its air taxi service, subject to receiving certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its next-generation aircraft.

Key Takeaway Wisk Aero has commenced flight testing of its fifth-generation autonomous air taxi aircraft in Los Angeles, bringing the company closer to its goal of launching a commercial air taxi service. By testing in real environments, Wisk is actively working on advancing the development and implementation of autonomous systems in the eVTOL industry.

Progressing Towards Commercialization

Wisk, a subsidiary of Boeing, has set its sights on launching and commercializing their sixth-generation all-electric autonomous aircraft. In October 2022, the company unveiled a four-passenger autonomous aircraft as part of its sixth-generation and commenced the process of obtaining Type certification from the FAA to meet strict design and safety standards. Additionally, operational approval and supervisor qualification from the FAA are also prerequisites for commercially flying and operating their air taxi service.

While Wisk currently holds an experimental certification from the FAA for its fifth-generation aircraft, which permits testing, the company has expanded its flight testing to Los Angeles, making it their third test location. Earlier this year, Wisk also performed tests for the fifth-generation air taxi in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and the San Luis Obispo airport. Yutko expressed the likelihood of testing in other markets as well, emphasizing the significance of real-world testing in achieving true autonomy.

Building the Future of Autonomous Mobility

Currently, Wisk is actively manufacturing the sixth-generation aircraft and aims to receive experimental certification from the FAA by 2024. Yutko shared his optimism about the sixth-generation aircraft’s future, expecting it to be operational and airborne by the next UP Summit, scheduled to be held in Bentonville, Arkansas, in the fall of 2024.