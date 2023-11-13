Newsnews
New York City Takes Flight With Electric Air Taxis

Written by: Danielle Moseley | Published: 14 November 2023
Joby Aviation and Volocopter, two leading electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) developers, showcased the future of aviation with their demonstration flights of electric aircraft in New York City. These flights were part of a press conference where the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, announced the electrification plans for two heliports in Manhattan.

Key Takeaway

New York City’s commitment to electrifying heliports and embracing electric air taxis is a significant development in the eVTOL industry. These efforts align with the city’s ambitious climate goals and pave the way for a more sustainable and efficient future of aviation.

Electrifying Heliports for a Sustainable Future

Mayor Adams revealed that the Downtown Manhattan Heliport and East 34th Street Heliport would be converted to accommodate electric aircraft, marking a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to clean energy. With this move, New York City solidifies its commitment to achieving an 80% reduction in emissions from a 2005 baseline by 2050.

In addition to Joby Aviation and Volocopter, Beta Technologies also showcased its interoperable aircraft charging technology during the event. This technology is crucial for the widespread adoption of electric air taxis, as it allows for efficient and convenient charging at heliports.

A Bright Future for eVTOL Industry

The eVTOL industry is experiencing substantial growth and investment as cities worldwide prioritize decarbonization and sustainable transportation solutions. New York City’s decision to electrify its heliports demonstrates an exciting opportunity for eVTOL developers, who require public investment to bring their commercial air taxi services to fruition in the next few years.

Joby Aviation, in particular, has been eyeing New York City as a key market. In collaboration with investor Delta Airlines, the company plans to launch its commercial service in New York and Los Angeles. With this service, Joby aims to connect Manhattan and John F. Kennedy International Airport in just seven minutes, revolutionizing city-to-airport transportation.

