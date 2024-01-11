Newsnews
The Latest Transportation Innovations Unveiled At CES 2024

Written by: Auberta Griner | Published: 11 January 2024
CES 2024 has once again proven to be a platform for groundbreaking transportation advancements, with a focus on electric vehicles and futuristic mobility solutions. While some traditional automotive giants were notably absent, other companies stepped up to showcase their latest innovations in the transportation sector. Here are the key highlights from CES 2024:

Key Takeaway

CES 2024 showcased a diverse range of transportation innovations, from concept EVs to electric aircraft, signaling a transformative era in the mobility industry. The event highlighted the growing emphasis on electric and AI-driven technologies, paving the way for a future of sustainable and connected transportation.

Honda’s 0 Series EVs and Concept Debuts

Honda made a significant impact with the unveiling of its Saloon and Space-Hub concept EVs, offering a sleek design and a family-friendly van approach, respectively. The carmaker also teased the launch of its 0 series lineup in North America by 2026, presenting an alternative vision for EVs.

Pivotal’s Electric Personal Aircraft

Pivotal, backed by Google co-founder Larry Page, introduced its Helix electric personal aircraft, set to be available for purchase at $190,000 starting in June. The company has already begun gathering preorders during CES, highlighting the growing interest in electric aviation technologies.

Hyundai’s eVTOL Aircraft for Aerial Taxis

Hyundai’s subsidiary, Supernal, showcased its S-A2 electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, signaling its ambitions to establish a network of aerial taxis in partnership with Uber Elevate. The company aims to submit its proposal for FAA approval in 2025, with a targeted launch in 2028, marking a significant step towards the future of urban air mobility.

Volkswagen Integrates ChatGPT into Cars and SUVs

Volkswagen announced the integration of the AI chat bot, ChatGPT, into its IDA voice assistant, bringing conversational AI capabilities to its vehicles. This move reflects the increasing focus on AI-driven technologies in the automotive industry, enhancing the in-car experience for users.

Kia’s Modular EV Lineup

Kia unveiled its modular electric vehicles, featuring a modular design for both the powertrain and the vehicle tops, connected through electromagnets. The company’s innovative approach aims to offer flexibility and customization in electric mobility, with the Kia PV5 targeting a 2025 launch at an approximate price of $35,000.

Google Maps Enhancements for EV Owners

Google Maps introduced real-time battery information for EV owners through Android Auto, providing insights into the car’s charge state, suggested charging stops, and estimated remaining charge upon reaching the destination. These updates cater to the growing community of electric vehicle users, offering enhanced trip planning and convenience.

