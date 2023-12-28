Newsnews
The Exciting Expectations For CES 2024

Written by: Reba Pinkney | Published: 29 December 2023
CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, is set to kick off on January 9-12, 2024 in Las Vegas. As the event approaches, the tech industry is abuzz with anticipation for the latest innovations and trends that will be unveiled at the show. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from CES 2024.

Key Takeaway

CES 2024 is poised to bring forth a wave of innovative technologies, with a spotlight on generative AI, robotics, TV advancements, automotive innovations, health tech, and AR/VR developments.

The Influence of CES

  • Strategic Timing
  • Shift in Exhibitor Strategies
  • Opportunities for Startups

CES holds a significant position in the tech calendar, allowing companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies at the beginning of the year. While some major exhibitors have chosen to save their announcements for separate events, CES has become a platform that welcomes startups, providing them with the opportunity to gain exposure and connect with industry professionals.

Trends to Watch Out For

  • Generative AI
  • Advancements in Robotics
  • Focus on TV Technology
  • Automotive Innovations
  • Health Tech and Wearables
  • AR/VR Developments

One of the key trends expected at CES 2024 is the rise of generative AI claims for hardware products. Additionally, advancements in robotics, TV technology, automotive innovations, health tech, and AR/VR developments are anticipated to take center stage at the event. Companies are likely to showcase their latest products and partnerships in these areas, setting the stage for the tech landscape in the coming year.

