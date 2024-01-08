How To Watch CES 2024 Live: Sony, Samsung And More Unveil Hardware And AI Updates

CES 2024 is set to take Las Vegas by storm with a plethora of companies showcasing their latest products and advancements in AI technology. The event will feature big-name companies such as Samsung, Sony, Nvidia, and more, making it an exciting time for tech enthusiasts. Here’s how you can catch all the action live as these industry giants unveil their latest hardware and AI updates.

Key Takeaway CES 2024 is set to be a platform for major companies to unveil their latest AI-centric innovations, from new hardware to advancements in AI technology. With live streams of the press conferences, enthusiasts can stay up-to-date with the latest developments from industry leaders.

The Big Events

On Monday, January 8th, several high-profile press conferences will be live-streamed to the public, setting the stage for the CES show floor opening on January 9th. These events will provide a sneak peek into the groundbreaking innovations that will be on display at CES 2024.

AMD: Kicked off the day with the unveiling of second-generation AI PCs and a new Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card.

Kicked off the day with the unveiling of second-generation AI PCs and a new Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card. Nvidia: Promised a focus on AI and content creation during their kickoff address at CES.

Promised a focus on AI and content creation during their kickoff address at CES. LG: Showcased updates on its new OLED TV lineup featuring AI processors and improvements in visual and audio fidelity.

Showcased updates on its new OLED TV lineup featuring AI processors and improvements in visual and audio fidelity. Hisense: Made its automotive debut with an in-vehicle projection system and showcased a new smart built-in dishwasher with innovative features.

Made its automotive debut with an in-vehicle projection system and showcased a new smart built-in dishwasher with innovative features. Panasonic: Focused on energy and climate policies, setting itself apart from the AI-centric theme of the event.

Focused on energy and climate policies, setting itself apart from the AI-centric theme of the event. TCL: Unveiled their TCL QD-Mini LED TVs, full-color RayNeo AR glasses, and a paper-like display optimized for human eyes.

Unveiled their TCL QD-Mini LED TVs, full-color RayNeo AR glasses, and a paper-like display optimized for human eyes. Sennheiser: Promised new headphone announcements during their CES showcase.

Promised new headphone announcements during their CES showcase. Hyundai: Revealed updates on its Supernal eVTOL and discussed sustainability, software, and AI in a separate event.

Revealed updates on its Supernal eVTOL and discussed sustainability, software, and AI in a separate event. Samsung: Teased AI applications in the kitchen and updated robot vacuum lineup, with more expected from its CES event.

Teased AI applications in the kitchen and updated robot vacuum lineup, with more expected from its CES event. Sony: Focused on “Powering Creativity with Technology,” highlighting its technology within film and gaming efforts.

What to Expect

As the week progresses, more companies such as Asus and Honda will be revealing their latest innovations, including a new dual-screen laptop design from Asus and the reveal of a new EV series from Honda. The event promises to be an exciting showcase of cutting-edge technology and advancements in AI.