CES 2024: Latest Reveals, Innovations, And Surprises Unveiled

Written by: Vanessa Oleson | Published: 13 January 2024
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 has kicked off in Las Vegas, bringing together some of the biggest names in tech to showcase their latest innovations. From Nvidia and Sony to the weirdest reveals and helpful AI, here’s a roundup of everything that has been revealed so far.

Key Takeaway

The CES 2024 event has brought forth a wave of innovative products and technologies, ranging from AI-powered gadgets to sustainable mobility solutions, setting the stage for the future of consumer electronics and tech innovation.

Day 1: Big Announcements and New Entrants

  • Nvidia, LG, Sony, and Samsung made significant announcements, with a focus on accessibility and education.
  • New entrants like Coast Runner are breaking down barriers in the desktop CNC milling industry, promising accessibility and innovation.

Day 2: AI, Mobility, and Sustainability

  • From smart pepper spray to Matter-compatible devices, CES 2024 showcases AI products that aim to make a positive impact.
  • Hydrogen-power vehicles and promises from companies like Polestar reflect a growing focus on sustainable energy solutions.

Day 3: Innovative Gadgets and Future Mobility

  • CES 2024 introduces devices like eyeQ, which enables better eye contact during video calls, and Zoe Care’s smart plug with fall detection capabilities.
  • The concept of ‘software-defined vehicles’ and the weirdest tech products add an element of surprise to the event.

