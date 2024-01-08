Newsnews
News

CES 2024: Top Announcements From NVIDIA, Samsung, And More

Written by: Roxane Tadlock | Published: 9 January 2024
ces-2024-top-announcements-from-nvidia-samsung-and-more
News

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is back, and this year’s event promises a wealth of groundbreaking tech innovations. From NVIDIA’s game-changing announcements to Samsung’s latest displays, here’s a roundup of the most thrilling reveals so far.

Key Takeaway

CES 2024 is witnessing a wave of cutting-edge tech reveals, from advanced displays to AI-powered innovations, setting the stage for an exciting year of technological advancements.

Timekettle Unveils X1 Interpreter Hub

  • Timekettle has introduced the X1 Interpreter Hub, a cutting-edge multi-language simultaneous interpretation system designed for meetings.
  • The X1 supports up to 20 people conversing in five different languages, making it a game-changer for global communication.

LG’s Transparent OLED TV

  • LG Electronics wows attendees with the world’s first wireless transparent OLED TV, the LG Signature OLED T.
  • This innovative television seamlessly combines a transparent 4K OLED screen with wireless video and audio transmission technology.

Neoplants’ Air-Purifying Houseplants

  • French startup Neoplants showcases its bio-engineered houseplants, boasting the ability to replace 20 regular houseplants in terms of air purification.
  • These innovative plants offer a stylish and effective solution for enhancing indoor air quality.

Samsung’s Next-Gen Displays

  • Samsung Electronics teases a “new generation of products that can be folded inward and outward,” along with monitor-sized folding and sliding OLEDs.
  • The company also unveils a groundbreaking “Transparent MICRO LED” display, marking a significant leap in display technology.

Nvidia’s AI and Gaming Advancements

  • Nvidia takes the spotlight with the launch of its GeForce RTX 40 Super series of desktop graphics cards, catering to gaming enthusiasts.
  • The company also announces AI integration and enhancements for 14 gaming titles, including popular titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Diablo IV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Development: Stellantis Cancels CES 2024 Participation Due To UAW Strike
News

New Development: Stellantis Cancels CES 2024 Participation Due To UAW Strike

by Geraldine Strang | 19 October 2023
When Does The 40 Series GPU Come Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Does The 40 Series GPU Come Out

by Aretha Crozier | 4 August 2023
Deeproute.ai Expands Operations To Germany, Targeting European Carmakers
News

Deeproute.ai Expands Operations To Germany, Targeting European Carmakers

by Carlotta Lay | 6 September 2023
Keep Labs Reinvents Medication Management With Smart Storage
News

Keep Labs Reinvents Medication Management With Smart Storage

by Davine Hart | 5 October 2023
When Is The Google Tablet Coming Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Is The Google Tablet Coming Out

by Bonnie Piatt | 9 October 2023
US Chip Export Ban Impacts China’s AI Startups But Not The Giants
News

US Chip Export Ban Impacts China’s AI Startups But Not The Giants

by Luise Clapper | 24 November 2023
When Will Panasonic Release OLED TV In America
TECHNOLOGY

When Will Panasonic Release OLED TV In America

by Lanie Foley | 1 December 2023
Amazon Prime Video To Introduce Ads In 2024, Offers Ad-Free Tier For Additional Fee
News

Amazon Prime Video To Introduce Ads In 2024, Offers Ad-Free Tier For Additional Fee

by Shirleen Bang | 22 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Switch Left And Right Click In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Switch Left And Right Click In Lost Ark

by Roxane Tadlock | 9 January 2024
How To Remove Preset Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Remove Preset Lost Ark

by Roxane Tadlock | 9 January 2024
LoanDepot Cyberattack: Suspected Ransomware Attack Disrupts Operations
News

LoanDepot Cyberattack: Suspected Ransomware Attack Disrupts Operations

by Roxane Tadlock | 9 January 2024
Neoplants Unveils Neo P1: The Next Generation Air-Purifying Plant
News

Neoplants Unveils Neo P1: The Next Generation Air-Purifying Plant

by Roxane Tadlock | 9 January 2024
Timekettle Launches X1 Interpreter Hub For Multi-Language Simultaneous Interpretation
News

Timekettle Launches X1 Interpreter Hub For Multi-Language Simultaneous Interpretation

by Roxane Tadlock | 9 January 2024
Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson Steps Down Amid Investor Pressure
News

Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson Steps Down Amid Investor Pressure

by Roxane Tadlock | 9 January 2024
CES 2024: Top Announcements From NVIDIA, Samsung, And More
News

CES 2024: Top Announcements From NVIDIA, Samsung, And More

by Roxane Tadlock | 9 January 2024
OpenAI Responds To NY Times Lawsuit Allegations
News

OpenAI Responds To NY Times Lawsuit Allegations

by Roxane Tadlock | 9 January 2024