CES 2024: Nvidia, Samsung, And More To Unveil Hardware And AI Updates

Written by: Pen Dones | Published: 5 January 2024
CES 2024 is just around the corner, and it promises to bring a wave of innovation and technological advancements from major players such as Nvidia, Samsung, Sony, and more. The event will be a melting pot of cutting-edge hardware and AI developments, providing a glimpse into the future of consumer tech and transportation. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect and how to tune in to the most anticipated presentations.

Key Takeaway

CES 2024 will feature major tech companies like Nvidia, Samsung, and Sony unveiling their latest hardware and AI advancements, with a strong emphasis on AI integration across product lines.

Tuning into the CES 2024 Events

  • Nvidia: 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET
  • LG: 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET
  • Asus: 9 a.m. PT / noon ET
  • Honda: 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET
  • Hyundai: 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET
  • Samsung: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET
  • Sony: 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET

These companies will be unveiling their latest innovations and providing insights into the integration of AI across various product lines. The focus on AI is set to be a central theme throughout the event, reflecting the industry’s shift towards an AI-centric era.

Stay tuned for more updates as the event unfolds, and be prepared to witness the next wave of technological breakthroughs.

