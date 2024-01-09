Newsnews
CES 2024: Latest Reveals From Nvidia, Samsung, And More

Written by: Klarika Swain | Published: 10 January 2024
CES 2024 is underway and it’s already packed with exciting announcements and showcases from big tech companies. From Nvidia’s new GeForce RTX 40 Super series to Samsung’s revamped Ballie robot, there’s a lot to cover. Let’s dive into the highlights of the event so far.

Key Takeaway

CES 2024 has seen major tech reveals, from AI advancements to sustainability commitments, shaping the future of consumer electronics and innovation.

Amazon’s AI Enhancements and ElliQ’s Reboot

Amazon has unveiled new generative AI-powered Alexa experiences, while Intuition Robotics introduced ElliQ 3, a revamped eldercare robot with enhanced AI integration.

Kodiak Robotics’ Autonomous Trucking and Fox’s Deepfake Defeat

Kodiak Robotics showcased its semi-truck designed for commercial driverless operations, emphasizing safety features. Meanwhile, Fox and Polygon Labs collaborated to combat deepfakes with an open source protocol for media companies.

Samsung’s Ballie Robot and Sustainability Commitment

Samsung brought back Ballie, its home robot, with new features like a spatial lidar sensor and a 1080p projector. Additionally, Samsung highlighted its sustainability efforts, incorporating recycled materials into its products.


