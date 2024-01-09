Newsnews
ElliQ Elderly Care Robot Receives Hardware Upgrade And Generative AI Integration

Written by: Genevieve Donohue | Published: 10 January 2024
In recent years, the focus on robotics for eldercare has expanded beyond Japan, with companies like Labrador Robotics in the United States and Intuition Robotics in Tel Aviv entering the market. Intuition Robotics, the creator of ElliQ, launched the eldercare robot in March, and it has gained traction through partnerships with assistive care facilities. The company recently secured $25 million in funding, led by Toyota’s Woven Capital growth funding, bringing its total funding to $83 million.

ElliQ, the eldercare robot, has received significant hardware upgrades and now incorporates generative AI to enhance its conversational capabilities, setting a new standard in the field of assistive robotics for the elderly.

The latest iteration of ElliQ, known as ElliQ 3, has undergone significant improvements, including design tweaks and more powerful hardware. Designed by Yves Behar, the updated version features a smaller footprint and reduced weight, making it more convenient for users. The robot now boasts increased memory and an updated MediaTek octa-core processor, with a focus on enhancing ease-of-use and scalability in manufacturing.

ElliQ 3 has integrated generative AI to elevate its conversational capabilities. Leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs), the robot can engage in a virtually infinite number of topics in a more natural and detailed manner. This advancement aims to enhance the user experience in both structured and open-ended conversations, while also enabling ElliQ to better understand requests based on context.

Intuition Robotics is exploring additional applications of generative AI, such as collaborative activities like painting and poetry writing, which contribute to cognitive wellness and creativity. Sharing these creations with loved ones or the wider ElliQ user community further promotes social wellness, reduces loneliness, and fosters a sense of belonging.

