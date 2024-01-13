Newsnews
News

The Future Of Home Robots: What CES 2024 Revealed

Written by: La Verne Babb | Published: 13 January 2024
the-future-of-home-robots-what-ces-2024-revealed
News

Few tech demos can match the spectacle of robotics. Even as the field grows increasingly prevalent in a broad range of industrial workplaces, mechatronics doing impressive things will never cease to amaze. For many, the mere presence of a robot is shorthand for the future, and for big electronics firms, it’s a quick and simple method to let shareholders and customers know your company is still innovating.

Key Takeaway

The future of home robots, as revealed at CES 2024, presents a shift towards more realistic and achievable goals, focusing on versatile platforms that can evolve to offer a wide range of functionalities beyond traditional cleaning tasks.

The Return of Ballie

At CES 2024, one of the highlights was the “return” of Ballie, which demonstrated that Samsung hasn’t lost interest in the home robot. The spherical home patrolling ’bot, which now contains a projector, is a more realistic vision for home robots near-term. While the actual market availability of Ballie remains uncertain, it presents a perfectly achievable goal for the future of home robotics.

The Evolution of Robot Vacuums

Over the past 20+ years, the home robot market has predominantly featured robot vacuums, with the first Roomba setting the standard in late 2002. While newer iterations have shown significant improvements in functionality, the market still revolves around single-purpose robots designed for specific tasks such as vacuuming and mopping.

Challenges and Opportunities

Security and mobility have been identified as potential applications for home robots, with companies like Amazon and Matic exploring these areas. However, limited functionality and prohibitive price points have posed challenges for widespread adoption. The quest for a versatile and affordable home robot continues, with the focus on developing a platform that can evolve to offer additional functionalities beyond basic cleaning tasks.

The Role of Generative AI

Generative AI is expected to have a profound impact on robotics, particularly in learning and natural language processing. While this technology holds promise for the development of general-purpose systems, its widespread integration into home robots may still be several years away.

Age-Tech and Robotics

Japan has been a leader in integrating robots into age tech, aiming to assist older individuals in living independently. Devices like Labrador’s assistive cart system and the desktop ElliQ robot assistant have demonstrated the potential for robots to play a significant role in this space. With the aging population in many countries, targeting this demographic presents a promising opportunity for integrating robots into homes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Development: Stellantis Cancels CES 2024 Participation Due To UAW Strike
News

New Development: Stellantis Cancels CES 2024 Participation Due To UAW Strike

by Geraldine Strang | 19 October 2023
Keep Labs Reinvents Medication Management With Smart Storage
News

Keep Labs Reinvents Medication Management With Smart Storage

by Davine Hart | 5 October 2023
How To Start Your Career As A Robotics Engineer And What To Expect
Robotics

How To Start Your Career As A Robotics Engineer And What To Expect

by Anch | 10 September 2019
Robotic Digitization Startup Ripcord Seeks $25 Million In Funding
News

Robotic Digitization Startup Ripcord Seeks $25 Million In Funding

by Freddy Charette | 14 October 2023
Human Augmentation: What It Is And How It Is Used
AI

Human Augmentation: What It Is And How It Is Used

by Juliet | 24 May 2021
Magic Leap’s Original Headset To Cease Functioning By End Of 2024
News

Magic Leap’s Original Headset To Cease Functioning By End Of 2024

by Lorry Bevins | 2 September 2023
X Is Poised To Turn A Profit By 2024, Says CEO In A Bold Statement
News

X Is Poised To Turn A Profit By 2024, Says CEO In A Bold Statement

by Dawna Mccray | 28 September 2023
Where Can You Get A VR Headset
TECHNOLOGY

Where Can You Get A VR Headset

by Poppy Lenz | 5 October 2023

Recent Stories

The Future Of Home Robots: What CES 2024 Revealed
News

The Future Of Home Robots: What CES 2024 Revealed

by La Verne Babb | 13 January 2024
When Does Mortal Kombat 12 Come Out
GAMING

When Does Mortal Kombat 12 Come Out

by La Verne Babb | 13 January 2024
How To Unlock Mortal Kombat 11 Characters For Free
GAMING

How To Unlock Mortal Kombat 11 Characters For Free

by La Verne Babb | 13 January 2024
Who Is The Main Character In Mortal Kombat 2021
GAMING

Who Is The Main Character In Mortal Kombat 2021

by La Verne Babb | 13 January 2024
Where To Stream Mortal Kombat
GAMING

Where To Stream Mortal Kombat

by La Verne Babb | 13 January 2024
Who Is Scorpion In Mortal Kombat
GAMING

Who Is Scorpion In Mortal Kombat

by La Verne Babb | 13 January 2024
How Many Mortal Kombat Games Are There
GAMING

How Many Mortal Kombat Games Are There

by La Verne Babb | 13 January 2024
How To Get Berserker Fury Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Berserker Fury Lost Ark

by La Verne Babb | 13 January 2024