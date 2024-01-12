Newsnews
Written by: Renate Bretz | Published: 13 January 2024
This week, Las Vegas served as the bustling backdrop for the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) where tech enthusiasts and industry players gathered to unveil and explore the latest innovations. Among the myriad of stories that emerged from the event, a few key highlights have taken center stage.

Key Takeaway

The CES 2024 showcased a myriad of technological advancements, from AI-integrated home robots to the evolving landscape of startup dynamics. As the tech industry continues to push boundaries, the intersection of innovation and ethical considerations remains a focal point for industry players and enthusiasts alike.

Biggest News from CES

In the spotlight at CES 2024 is Samsung’s Ballie, a spherical home robot that has undergone significant AI enhancements. Equipped with a spatial lidar sensor and a 1080p projector, this compact bot now offers features such as managing smart home devices and providing plant-watering reminders. However, details regarding its availability and pricing remain shrouded in mystery.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen has announced its integration of ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot, into its cars and SUVs in Europe. This move aims to expand the capabilities of the IDA voice assistant, offering a broader range of functions. Although the feature is still under consideration for U.S. models, it represents a significant step in the automotive AI landscape.

Exploring Startup Developments

Amidst the glitz and glamour of CES, the startup ecosystem has witnessed its fair share of developments. Carta, a company specializing in cap table management, has stirred controversy with its unauthorized brokering of shares, raising questions about ethical boundaries in financial dealings.

On the other hand, Superpedestrian, once a prominent player in the e-scooter industry, has faced setbacks, leading to the auctioning of over 20,000 scooters. This turn of events reflects the challenges and uncertainties that startups often encounter in the competitive market landscape.

Unveiling the Latest in AI

Notably, the realm of AI has seen significant strides, with discussions revolving around the potential obsolescence of “know your customer” (KYC) processes due to generative AI. Additionally, Amazon’s Alexa has introduced new AI experiences, including interactions with fictional characters and the development of more emotionally expressive AI models.

Furthermore, Google’s groundbreaking generative AI platform, Gemini AI, has garnered attention for its versatile models, while Duolingo’s adoption of AI has led to workforce adjustments, reflecting the evolving landscape of technology and its impact on various industries.

