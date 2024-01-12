the-latest-matter-compatible-devices-unveiled-at-ces-2024

For years, the Connectivity Standards Alliance has been working on getting Matter, the smart home networking protocol, to gain traction. Unlike previous standards, Matter doesn’t require a proprietary hub and runs locally, making it more resilient to interruptions like power and internet outages. Despite facing challenges, Matter’s backers have continued to push forward, as evidenced by the recent announcements at CES 2024 in Las Vegas.

Key Takeaway The announcements at CES 2024 showcased a range of Matter-compatible devices, indicating a continued effort to advance the smart home networking protocol. These devices offer enhanced control and integration, contributing to the potential growth of Matter in the coming year.

LG TVs

LG revealed that LG TVs will soon function as Matter controllers, allowing users to set up, view, and control all their Matter-compatible devices from one place. This support extends to hardware within Google Home, providing users with the ability to manage both LG and Google Home devices directly from the TV.

Nanoleaf Lights

Nanoleaf introduced its first dedicated outdoor lights at CES: The Smart Multicolor Outdoor String Lights and Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights. Both are part of Nanoleaf’s Matter Essentials line and can be programmed with major voice assistants and Matter-compatible apps. These lights come with preset lighting scenes and can be integrated with other Nanoleaf products.

Lockly Visage

Lockly showcased a futuristic Matter-supporting device, the Visage smart lock that can scan faces. This wireless lock allows users to authenticate themselves through various methods and is expected to work with Apple’s Home app, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa once it receives Matter certification.

Aqara Hub M3

Aqara presented its long-teased Matter-compatible hub, the Hub M3, which features an IR blaster for controlling devices and a system-on-chip for executing device automations locally. Additionally, Aqara introduced the Smart Lock U300, designed for doors with lever locks, which works with Aqara’s app or any third-party Matter app.

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra

Roborock launched its first Matter-compatible vacuum, the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, equipped with advanced features such as a motorized arm, AI-powered obstacle avoidance, and a voice assistant named Rocky. Although the S8 MaxV Ultra is technically Matter-compatible, support for robot vacuums through Matter from major smart home platforms is still pending.

Mui Board Gen 2

The Mui Board 2, with Matter support, was showcased in a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. This smart home device touch controller, designed to look like a piece of wood trimming, can be used to control a range of Matter-compatible hardware.

Amazon Matter Casting

Amazon introduced Matter Casting, the video- and audio-beaming feature of the Matter smart home standard, on its smart displays and smart TVs. This feature will allow users to cast content to supported Amazon devices, starting with the Echo Show 15.