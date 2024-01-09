amazon-introduces-matter-casting-to-enhance-smart-displays-and-tvs

Amazon has unveiled its latest innovation at CES 2024, introducing Matter Casting to its smart displays and smart TVs. This new feature is set to revolutionize the way users interact with their Amazon devices, offering a seamless and enhanced viewing experience.

Key Takeaway Amazon’s introduction of Matter Casting sets a new standard for smart home technology, offering seamless content casting and enhanced control over smart displays and TVs. With expanded compatibility and industry-first implementation, Amazon continues to drive innovation in the smart home ecosystem.

Amazon’s Support for Matter Casting

Amazon has taken the lead in supporting Matter Casting, a video- and audio-beaming feature of the Matter smart home standard. With this development, users will soon be able to cast content from their Prime Video app to supported Amazon devices, starting with the Echo Show 15. This marks a significant milestone as Amazon becomes the first to implement Matter Casting, showcasing its commitment to advancing smart home technology.

Expanded Compatibility

Amazon’s vision for Matter Casting extends beyond the Echo Show 15, as the company plans to integrate this feature into Fire TVs, including smart TVs from Panasonic with Fire TV built in. Additionally, popular apps such as Plex, Pluto TV, Sling TV, Starz, and ZDF are set to incorporate Matter Casting support, offering users a diverse range of options for seamless content casting.

Industry-First Demonstration

According to Amazon’s official blog post, the integration of Matter Casting with the Prime Video app for Android and iOS represents an industry-first demonstration of this innovative technology. Customers will have the convenience of initiating content playback on their mobile devices and seamlessly casting it to their compatible Fire TV device or Echo Show 15, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

The Potential of Matter Casting

Matter Casting brings an open local networking protocol that is not tied to a specific hardware stack, making it accessible for app and hardware makers to implement. The flexibility of Matter Casting extends to core television functions, such as volume adjustment, channel selection, and HDMI port switching, providing a comprehensive and integrated solution for users.