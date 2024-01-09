Newsnews
News

Duolingo Embraces AI, Cuts 10% Of Contractor Workforce

Written by: Ilka Gainey | Published: 10 January 2024
duolingo-embraces-ai-cuts-10-of-contractor-workforce
News

Duolingo, the popular language-learning platform, recently made a significant move by incorporating AI into its operations, resulting in a reduction of about 10% of its contractor workforce. This decision has sparked discussions about the impact of AI on job roles and the future of work.

Key Takeaway

Duolingo’s adoption of AI, resulting in a reduction of its contractor workforce, reflects the increasing integration of AI in language-related tasks and raises concerns about the future of human roles in such domains.

The Shift to AI

According to reports, Duolingo has turned to AI models such as OpenAI’s GPT-4 to streamline content production and translations. This move reflects a broader trend where large language models like ChatGPT are increasingly being utilized to automate language-based tasks.

Implications for Job Roles

The widespread application of AI, as highlighted by the World Economic Forum’s 2023 Future of Jobs report, is expected to transform a significant portion of jobs in the coming years. This shift raises concerns about the potential impact on various job roles, particularly those involving language-based tasks.

Insights from Redditors

Redditor No_Comb_4582 shared insights about the Duolingo layoffs, indicating that the company emphasized the ability of AI to generate content, translations, and alternative translations previously handled by human translators. The role of “content curators” was mentioned, signifying a shift towards AI-generated content with human validation.

AI Integration in Duolingo

Notably, Duolingo has integrated GPT-4 into its premium subscription tier, Duolingo Max, to provide AI-generated feedback and a chatbot for users to practice conversations. Additionally, the company has developed its own AI model, “Birdbrain,” to personalize lesson content.

Clarifications from the Company

While the company clarified that the reduction in the contractor workforce was not labeled as “layoffs,” it acknowledged that the shift towards AI and improvements in content creation operations contributed to the decreased need for as many contractors.

Challenges and Concerns

The job cuts at Duolingo have raised concerns among contractors and users alike, fueling apprehensions about the potential displacement of human workers by AI. Additionally, users worry about the potential devaluation of human expertise in language understanding and cultural nuances due to AI translations.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Bird Implements Layoffs After Spin Acquisition To Streamline Operations
News

Bird Implements Layoffs After Spin Acquisition To Streamline Operations

by Shayna Eldredge | 5 October 2023
What Is Meant By Cybersecurity For Critical Infrastructures?
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Meant By Cybersecurity For Critical Infrastructures?

by Anissa Schenck | 12 September 2023
10 Most Promising Artificial Projects In 2020
AI

10 Most Promising Artificial Projects In 2020

by Kenneth | 12 October 2019
Why Facebook Pay Higher Than Google
AI

Why Facebook Pay Higher Than Google

by Lilah Lancaster | 19 September 2023
How Will Virtual Reality Augmented Reality Transform The Workplace
TECHNOLOGY

How Will Virtual Reality Augmented Reality Transform The Workplace

by Auberta Kangas | 2 August 2023
New AI System Automat Revolutionizes Workflow Automation
News

New AI System Automat Revolutionizes Workflow Automation

by Mercie Kimmel | 7 September 2023
10 Artificial Intelligence Pros And Cons You Didn’t Know About
AI

10 Artificial Intelligence Pros And Cons You Didn’t Know About

by Anch | 9 September 2019
What Is RPA In Banking?
FINTECH

What Is RPA In Banking?

by Daphne Briscoe | 17 November 2023

Recent Stories

Duolingo Embraces AI, Cuts 10% Of Contractor Workforce
News

Duolingo Embraces AI, Cuts 10% Of Contractor Workforce

by Ilka Gainey | 10 January 2024
Amazon Introduces Matter Casting To Enhance Smart Displays And TVs
News

Amazon Introduces Matter Casting To Enhance Smart Displays And TVs

by Ilka Gainey | 10 January 2024
Google And Samsung Unveil New Quick Share Feature For Android Ecosystem
News

Google And Samsung Unveil New Quick Share Feature For Android Ecosystem

by Ilka Gainey | 10 January 2024
Apple Music Classical Expanding To China, Japan, Taiwan, And More On Jan. 24
News

Apple Music Classical Expanding To China, Japan, Taiwan, And More On Jan. 24

by Ilka Gainey | 10 January 2024
Google Maps Introduces Real-Time Battery Range Info For EV Drivers
News

Google Maps Introduces Real-Time Battery Range Info For EV Drivers

by Ilka Gainey | 10 January 2024
FTC Bans X-Mode From Selling Phone Location Data And Orders Firm To Delete Collected Data
News

FTC Bans X-Mode From Selling Phone Location Data And Orders Firm To Delete Collected Data

by Ilka Gainey | 10 January 2024
How To Identify And Partner With The Right Venture Investor In 2023
News

How To Identify And Partner With The Right Venture Investor In 2023

by Ilka Gainey | 10 January 2024
Can A Striking Design Set Rabbit’s R1 Pocket AI Apart From A Gaggle Of Virtual Assistants?
News

Can A Striking Design Set Rabbit’s R1 Pocket AI Apart From A Gaggle Of Virtual Assistants?

by Ilka Gainey | 10 January 2024