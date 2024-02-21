Newsnews
News

Loora Revolutionizes English Language Learning With AI

Written by: Carline Mclemore | Published: 22 February 2024
loora-revolutionizes-english-language-learning-with-ai
News

Of the professions in danger of being replaced by AI, language teacher is certainly up there. That’s not necessarily because it’s a good idea. AI, some employers have decided — including Duolingo, recently — is a reasonable enough stand-in for human experts when it comes to language instruction. Despite the fact that AI-translated text tends to be less lexically rich than human translations, the cost savings are attractive enough to make the trade-off worth it in certain managers’ minds. But some companies argue that AI can do at scale what language teachers can’t.

Key Takeaway

Loora utilizes conversational AI to provide personalized English language learning, aiming to cater to serious learners striving for fluency in English for personal and professional advancement.

Loora’s Innovative Approach

One of those is Loora, which leans on conversational AI to teach English to students. Founded by Roy Mor and Yonti Levin, Loora’s iOS app has users chat with a chatbot that gives feedback on their English comprehension. The idea for Loora came from the founders’ frustration with language learning. Language learning apps are only geared toward beginners or casual learners, and human tutors are very expensive, inconvenient and have limited availability.

Personalized Learning Experience

Loora offers learners several AI-generated conversation subjects and scenarios to choose from, providing feedback on grammar, pronunciation, and accent. The app also offers direct translations in the user’s native tongue, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience. Loora scores users on their proficiency over time and employs this score to personalize conversations at their speaking level.

Competitive Edge

Loora distinguishes itself by focusing on “serious learners” aiming for fluency in English. Unlike other language learning apps that are limited and gamified, Loora has built, trained, and optimized its AI for the sole purpose of enabling users to achieve English fluency. The app also aims to cater to specific language learning use cases, such as business communication, where general tutors may fall short.

Future Plans and Expansion

Despite the limitations inherent in language education apps, Loora has attracted significant investment, raising $12 million in a Series A round. The funding will be utilized to develop Loora’s Android app, enhance its core AI tech and conversational capabilities, and expand the startup’s workforce. Additionally, Loora plans to launch an enterprise service, targeting corporate clientele and expanding its reach beyond its current customer base of 15,000 app users.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

ELSA Raises $22.5 Million In Series C Funding For English Learning Platform
News

ELSA Raises $22.5 Million In Series C Funding For English Learning Platform

by Agnese Lutz | 12 September 2023
Speak Raises $16M In Series B-2 Funding To Expand To The U.S.
News

Speak Raises $16M In Series B-2 Funding To Expand To The U.S.

by Valina Norwood | 31 August 2023
DeepMind’s Proposal For Ethical AI Evaluation Framework
News

DeepMind’s Proposal For Ethical AI Evaluation Framework

by Noelyn Halcomb | 22 October 2023
Chatbot Examples: Types Of Chatbots That We Use
TECH REVIEWS

Chatbot Examples: Types Of Chatbots That We Use

by Natasha | 10 September 2019
Google Launches New English Tutoring Tool To Compete With Duolingo
News

Google Launches New English Tutoring Tool To Compete With Duolingo

by Alvina Lundy | 20 October 2023
Why Is Grammarly Bad
TECHNOLOGY

Why Is Grammarly Bad

by Dorolisa Bassett | 15 September 2023
10 Best Speech-to-Text Software for Quick Transcription
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best Speech-to-Text Software for Quick Transcription

by Abigail | 19 May 2021
OpenAI Introduces Special Tutor Prompts To Implement ChatGPT In Classrooms
News

OpenAI Introduces Special Tutor Prompts To Implement ChatGPT In Classrooms

by Scarlet Rouse | 1 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Make Weakness Potion In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make Weakness Potion In Minecraft

by Carline Mclemore | 22 February 2024
How To Use Brewing Stand In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Use Brewing Stand In Minecraft

by Carline Mclemore | 22 February 2024
PhonePe Launches Indus Appstore With Amazon, Meta, And Microsoft Apps
News

PhonePe Launches Indus Appstore With Amazon, Meta, And Microsoft Apps

by Carline Mclemore | 22 February 2024
Loora Revolutionizes English Language Learning With AI
News

Loora Revolutionizes English Language Learning With AI

by Carline Mclemore | 22 February 2024
Google Unveils Gemma: New Open LLM Models For Developers
News

Google Unveils Gemma: New Open LLM Models For Developers

by Carline Mclemore | 22 February 2024
Say Goodbye To Period Pain: Samphire Neuroscience Introduces Innovative Wearable Solution
News

Say Goodbye To Period Pain: Samphire Neuroscience Introduces Innovative Wearable Solution

by Carline Mclemore | 22 February 2024
Interior Design Startup Havenly Acquires The Citizenry, Expanding Home Decor Offerings
News

Interior Design Startup Havenly Acquires The Citizenry, Expanding Home Decor Offerings

by Carline Mclemore | 22 February 2024
Using Sound To Diagnose Plumbing Issues: Conservation Labs Innovates Water Monitoring
News

Using Sound To Diagnose Plumbing Issues: Conservation Labs Innovates Water Monitoring

by Carline Mclemore | 22 February 2024