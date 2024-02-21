Newsnews
News

Google Unveils Gemma: New Open LLM Models For Developers

Written by: Winna Cathcart | Published: 22 February 2024
google-unveils-gemma-new-open-llm-models-for-developers
News

Barely a week after launching the latest iteration of its Gemini models, Google today announced the launch of Gemma, a new family of lightweight open-weight models. Starting with Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B, these new models were “inspired by Gemini” and are available for commercial and research usage.

Key Takeaway

Google has launched Gemma, a new family of lightweight open-weight models, including Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B, for commercial and research usage. These models are designed to provide developers with state-of-the-art performance and access to integrations with popular platforms.

Introducing Gemma: The New Open LLM Models

Google has introduced Gemma, a new family of lightweight open-weight models, including Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B. These models are designed for commercial and research usage, and are inspired by the previous Gemini models.

Google did not provide detailed performance comparisons with similar models from competitors such as Meta and Mistral. However, the company emphasized that the Gemma models are “state-of-the-art” and utilize a dense decoder-only architecture, similar to the Gemini and PaLM models. Benchmarks for these models will be available on Hugging Face’s leaderboard.

Access and Integration

Developers can access ready-to-use Colab and Kaggle notebooks, as well as integrations with Hugging Face, MaxText, and Nvidia’s NeMo to get started with Gemma. Once pre-trained and tuned, these models can be deployed across various platforms.

Open Models vs. Open-Source

While Google emphasizes that the Gemma models are open, it’s important to note that they are not open-source. According to Google’s Janine Banks, the company is intentional about how it refers to the Gemma models as “open models,” which allows developers to customize and fine-tune the models, but with specific terms of use.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Language Model Protection Startup Lakera Aims To Safeguard Against Malicious Prompts
News

New Language Model Protection Startup Lakera Aims To Safeguard Against Malicious Prompts

by Arleyne Bogard | 13 October 2023
Kai-Fu Lee’s 01.AI Releases Open Source Large Language Model To Compete With OpenAI
News

Kai-Fu Lee’s 01.AI Releases Open Source Large Language Model To Compete With OpenAI

by Annelise Roundtree | 6 November 2023
Tidalflow: Enabling Seamless Integration Of Software With LLM Ecosystems
News

Tidalflow: Enabling Seamless Integration Of Software With LLM Ecosystems

by Thomasine Bejarano | 11 October 2023
Maximizing The Potential Of Generative AI Copilots For Business
News

Maximizing The Potential Of Generative AI Copilots For Business

by Loria Newsome | 22 November 2023
AMD And KT Back Moreh In $22M Series B Funding Round For AI Software Development
News

AMD And KT Back Moreh In $22M Series B Funding Round For AI Software Development

by Papagena Keys | 26 October 2023
Amazon Unveils New Echo Pop Kids, Kids Tablets, And Family-Friendly Alexa Experience
News

Amazon Unveils New Echo Pop Kids, Kids Tablets, And Family-Friendly Alexa Experience

by Kaia Azevedo | 21 September 2023
New Alexa Features, Echo Devices, And Fire TV Updates Unveiled At Amazon Devices Event 2023
News

New Alexa Features, Echo Devices, And Fire TV Updates Unveiled At Amazon Devices Event 2023

by Inessa Chaidez | 21 September 2023
Amazon Introduces New AI Tools To Simplify Product Description Writing For Sellers
News

Amazon Introduces New AI Tools To Simplify Product Description Writing For Sellers

by Heloise Kiefer | 14 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Make Weakness Potion In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make Weakness Potion In Minecraft

by Winna Cathcart | 22 February 2024
How To Use Brewing Stand In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Use Brewing Stand In Minecraft

by Winna Cathcart | 22 February 2024
PhonePe Launches Indus Appstore With Amazon, Meta, And Microsoft Apps
News

PhonePe Launches Indus Appstore With Amazon, Meta, And Microsoft Apps

by Winna Cathcart | 22 February 2024
Loora Revolutionizes English Language Learning With AI
News

Loora Revolutionizes English Language Learning With AI

by Winna Cathcart | 22 February 2024
Google Unveils Gemma: New Open LLM Models For Developers
News

Google Unveils Gemma: New Open LLM Models For Developers

by Winna Cathcart | 22 February 2024
Say Goodbye To Period Pain: Samphire Neuroscience Introduces Innovative Wearable Solution
News

Say Goodbye To Period Pain: Samphire Neuroscience Introduces Innovative Wearable Solution

by Winna Cathcart | 22 February 2024
Interior Design Startup Havenly Acquires The Citizenry, Expanding Home Decor Offerings
News

Interior Design Startup Havenly Acquires The Citizenry, Expanding Home Decor Offerings

by Winna Cathcart | 22 February 2024
Using Sound To Diagnose Plumbing Issues: Conservation Labs Innovates Water Monitoring
News

Using Sound To Diagnose Plumbing Issues: Conservation Labs Innovates Water Monitoring

by Winna Cathcart | 22 February 2024