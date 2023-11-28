aws-introduces-guardrails-for-amazon-bedrock-to-enhance-security-of-llms

In an effort to address the concerns surrounding large language models (LLMs) and provide effective control measures, AWS has unveiled Guardrails for Amazon Bedrock. This new tool allows companies to define and restrict the language used by LLMs, ensuring that they deliver safe and relevant user experiences aligned with company policies and principles.

Enhancing Safety and Relevance

Guardrails for Amazon Bedrock enables businesses to set boundaries for their LLMs, preventing them from responding to irrelevant or inappropriate questions. By defining out-of-bounds topics, companies can ensure that the LLMs do not provide answers that might be inaccurate, offensive, or harmful to their brand.

For example, a financial services company can utilize this tool to prevent their bot from offering investment advice, eliminating the risk of providing inappropriate recommendations that customers might act upon. By specifying denied topics and providing natural language descriptions, companies can effectively narrow down the content scope of their LLMs.

Moreover, the tool allows for the filtering of specific words and phrases to remove offensive content. It also enables the application of filter strengths to different words and phrases, providing clear indications to the LLM that such content is out of bounds. Additionally, the tool supports the exclusion of personally identifiable information (PII) data from the model’s responses, ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive data.

Industry Experts Weigh In

Industry experts recognize the significance of Guardrails for Amazon Bedrock in helping developers exercise control over LLMs and prevent unwanted responses. Ray Wang, founder and principal analyst at Constellation Research, emphasizes the importance of responsible AI and the challenges developers face in achieving it. He highlights content filtering and PII as two of the top concerns and applauds the transparency, explainability, and reversibility features offered by the tool.

The guardrails feature was announced today as a preview, with a targeted release for all customers expected sometime next year. With Guardrails for Amazon Bedrock, AWS aims to empower businesses to harness the capabilities of LLMs while ensuring that they operate securely and comply with company guidelines, thus bolstering trust in AI-powered systems.