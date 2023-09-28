Newsnews
Amazon Launches Bedrock: A Breakthrough In Generative AI

Written by: Marijo Bedwell | Published: 28 September 2023
Today, Amazon has announced the general availability of Bedrock, its innovative service that provides customers with a variety of generative AI models through an API. This service, which was unveiled in April, offers AWS customers the opportunity to build applications using generative AI models and customize them with proprietary data. With Bedrock, brands and developers can create AI “agents” that can autonomously perform tasks such as booking travel, managing inventory, and processing insurance claims.

Key Takeaway

Amazon has made its Bedrock generative AI service generally available, providing customers with a wide range of generative AI models that can be customized to their specific needs. With the integration of Llama 2 and the advantage of seamless integration with existing AWS services, Bedrock aims to revolutionize the way businesses leverage generative AI technology.

Expanding Model Selection

In the coming weeks, Amazon plans to add Llama 2, an open-source large language model from Meta, to the Bedrock platform. This will join a collection of models from partners such as AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere, and Stability AI. Notably, Amazon claims that Bedrock will be the first fully managed generative AI service to offer Llama 2, including both the 13-billion- and 70-billion-parameter flavors. However, it is important to mention that Llama 2 has been available on other cloud-hosted generative AI platforms, including Google’s Vertex AI.

Better Integration with Existing AWS Services

While Bedrock can be compared to Google’s Vertex AI, Amazon emphasizes that their service has an advantage due to its seamless integration with existing AWS services, such as AWS PrivateLink. This feature allows for a secure connection between Bedrock and a company’s virtual private cloud, enhancing privacy and data protection.

A Major Milestone for Generative AI

“The proliferation of data, access to scalable compute, and advancements in machine learning have led to a surge of interest in generative AI,” says Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of data and AI at AWS. “Today’s announcement is a major milestone that puts generative AI at the fingertips of every business, from startups to enterprises, and every employee, from developers to data analysts.”

Additional News: Titan Embeddings Model

In addition to the launch of Bedrock, Amazon has also introduced its Titan Embeddings model. This first-party model is designed to convert text into numerical representations called embeddings for applications such as search and personalization. Supporting approximately 25 languages and chunks of text up to 8,192 tokens in length, the Titan Embeddings model showcases the latest advancements from OpenAI.

