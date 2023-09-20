new-generative-ai-and-fire-tv-devices-announced-by-amazon

Amazon is once again revolutionizing the home entertainment landscape with updates to its popular Fire TV lineup. At its annual devices event, the company unveiled new devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max, as well as a cutting-edge Fire TV soundbar. But the real game-changer lies in the introduction of generative AI, enhancing the voice search capabilities of Fire TV and providing a more conversational and natural way to interact with Alexa.

New Ways to Discover Content with Generative AI

With the new generative AI experience, Fire TV users can now ask Alexa more nuanced and open-ended questions about TV shows and movies. This breakthrough technology allows for a more natural and conversational interaction with the device. Users can ask Alexa to find content based on specific actors, directors, scenes, genres, or even descriptors like “action movies with car chases,” “comedies for a rainy day inside,” or “animated movies that are free to me.” Alternatively, users can simply tell Alexa their mood and receive personalized recommendations based on their Fire TV profile.

In addition to the generative AI-powered voice search, the new Fire TV experience includes a “Continue Watching” row that showcases titles from non-Amazon properties, such as Disney+, Freevee, Hulu, MAX, MGM+, Peacock, STARZ, and Tubi. This expansion of content sources aims to provide users with a more diverse and comprehensive entertainment selection.

Powerful New Devices

Alongside these software updates, Amazon has also unveiled a trio of new Fire TV devices and a bundle. The Fire TV Stick 4K, priced at $49.99, now supports Wi-Fi 6 and boasts an upgraded 1.7 GHz quad-core processor that offers 30% more power than its predecessor. With support for 4K Ultra HD picture quality and Dolby Atmos audio, customers can experience enhanced visual and audio quality. Additionally, with Alexa Home Theater, users can wirelessly connect other Echo devices for audio across multiple speakers.

For those looking for even more power and storage, the upgraded Fire TV Stick 4K Max is priced at $59.99. It includes support for Wi-Fi 6E and features two times the storage of the previous generation at 16GB. With an upgraded 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, it stands as the fastest Stick in the Fire TV lineup. Like its counterpart, it supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

The Fire TV Stick Max 4K also introduces the Fire TV Ambient Experience, previously only available on Fire TV Omni QLED Series televisions. This feature transforms the TV into an always-on smart display, showcasing over 2,000 pieces of artwork, motion graphics, or personal photos. Users can also benefit from on-screen widgets, such as calendars and reminders, control smart home devices, and stream music from various services.

Expanding the Lineup and Introducing a Soundbar

In addition to the new Fire TV Stick devices, Amazon is launching a 24-inch Fire TV soundbar priced at $119.99. This two-channel device supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, providing an immersive audio experience. It also seamlessly connects to any Fire TV device and can be used independently through Bluetooth connectivity with smartphones or tablets, offering enhanced versatility.

To further enhance the entertainment experience, Amazon is introducing a Fire TV bundle that includes a six-month subscription to MGM+. This streaming service offers a vast library of movies, including blockbuster hits like Top Gun: Maverick and No Time to Die, as well as original series like the sci-fi horror show FROM and Emmy-winning Godfather of Harlem. This bundle represents Amazon’s continued focus on combining top-notch hardware with premium content.