Amazon Introduces AI-Powered Image Generator To Fire TV Devices

Written by: Evelina Saleh | Published: 18 January 2024
Amazon has officially launched a new feature that allows users to create AI-generated images on Fire TV devices. This feature is now available in the U.S. for users with a second-generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Fire TV Omni QLED Series.

Key Takeaway

Amazon has introduced an AI-powered image generator feature on Fire TV devices, allowing users to create customized images using voice commands through Alexa.

AI-Powered Image Generation with Titan Image Generator

The new feature on Fire TV is powered by Amazon’s Titan Image Generator, which was initially announced during the AWS re:Invent 2023 conference in November. Similar to other image generators like Stability AI and OpenAI’s DALL-E 3, the Titan model transforms written prompts into images. However, in this case, the AI feature on Fire TV can be activated by speaking to Alexa using the TV remote, enabling users to create images using their voice commands.

Creating Customized Images with Voice Commands

Users can simply say, “Alexa, create a background of a fairy landscape,” triggering the generation of four images. These images can then be further customized by selecting from various artistic styles such as impressionistic, watercolor, and fantasy. Once a final image is chosen, users have the option to save it and set it as their TV background.

Future Enhancements and Fire TV Ambient Experience

While the Titan model has the capability to customize existing images, the Fire TV feature does not currently support this functionality at launch. Amazon has not provided an update on when users will be able to input personal photos into the generator. The image generator is part of the Fire TV Ambient Experience, which transforms the TV into a smart display featuring backgrounds created by artists or personal photos from an Amazon Photos account.

Other Fire TV-Related Updates

Amazon also announced several other Fire TV-related updates, including improved voice search for users to ask Alexa more specific questions, such as finding titles based on cast, directors, and genres, or describing a movie scene. These updates come after Amazon introduced three new generative AI-powered Alexa experiences, including playing the “20 Questions” game, conversing with AI characters, and creating custom songs.

Conclusion

With the introduction of the AI-powered image generator and other enhancements, Amazon continues to expand the capabilities of its Fire TV devices, providing users with innovative and interactive experiences.

