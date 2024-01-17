DJI Unveils Upgraded Wireless Lapel Mic System: The Mic 2

DJI, the renowned drone maker, has recently launched the Mic 2, an upgraded version of its wireless lapel mic system. The new system promises significant improvements in sound quality, noise isolation, and battery capacity, making it a compelling option for content creators and professionals in the audio/video industry.

Enhanced Sound Quality and Noise Isolation

The Mic 2 boasts improvements in sound quality and noise isolation, addressing the need for clear audio in various settings, including loud environments like CES. DJI claims that the new system can effectively handle loud volumes without peaking or distorting, ensuring high-quality audio output.

Extended Battery Life and Configurations

With an increased battery capacity of 3,250mAh, the Mic 2 offers an extended run time of up to six hours, providing users with more flexibility during recording sessions. Additionally, the system supports configurations of one or two microphones, catering to different recording setups and scenarios.

Future Expansion Possibilities

While the Mic 2 currently supports linking with up to two transmitters, DJI hints at the potential for future expansion through firmware updates. This opens up possibilities for further customization and scalability, offering users the flexibility to adapt the system to their evolving needs.

Flexible Purchase Options and Accessories

The Mic 2 is available in two primary configurations: a package with two microphones, one receiver, and a charging case for $349, or a single mic, receiver, and phone adapter bundle for $219. DJI also offers accessories, including a $39 wired lavalier mic add-on, providing users with additional customization options.

The Mic 2 is now available for purchase through DJI’s official website, catering to the growing demand for advanced audio solutions in the evolving landscape of content creation and production.