Newsnews
News

Shure Introduces MoveMic: A New Player In The Wireless Lavalier Microphone Market

Written by: Charita Grinnell | Published: 5 March 2024
shure-introduces-movemic-a-new-player-in-the-wireless-lavalier-microphone-market
News

Consumer lapel microphones have become a popular trend in recent years, expanding from professional film crews to everyday consumers. While there have been plug-in solutions for smartphones, the availability of affordable sets for capturing high-quality two-way conversations has been limited until now.

Key Takeaway

Shure, a trusted audio brand, has introduced the MoveMic, a wireless lavalier microphone, to compete in the consumer market, offering high-quality audio solutions for interviews and in-person recordings.

Trusted Brand Enters the Fray

Shure, a well-respected audio brand with a nearly 100-year history, has entered the wireless lavalier microphone market with its latest offering, the MoveMic. Unlike many of its competitors, which include companies like Anker and DJI, Shure is known for its high-quality microphones across various industries.

Competition and Expectations

Rode, another high-end microphone manufacturer, is a direct competitor in this space. While the competition has seen mixed reviews, Shure’s MoveMic aims to set a new standard for wireless lavalier microphones. The MoveMic will be put to the test at Modex in Atlanta, where its performance in noisy environments and potential wireless interference will be evaluated.

Performance and Pricing

The MoveMic system starts at $249 for a single clip-on microphone, with a pair priced at $249 and a bundle with the receiver available for $499. While the receiver does not fit into the charging case, the mics can pair directly with a phone without the need for the receiver. However, the receiver is essential for connecting to cameras, computers, and non-Shure apps. Currently, the system supports up to two mics at a time, with the potential for future expansion.

One notable feature of the DJI unit, which the MoveMic currently lacks, is the ability to plug a wired lav mic directly into the clip-on, making it more camera-ready. As the wireless lavalier microphone market continues to evolve, Shure’s entry with the MoveMic is poised to make a significant impact.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

12 Best Wireless Microphone System for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Wireless Microphone System for 2024

by Charlena Deberry | 26 August 2023
8 Best Microphone For Podcast for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best Microphone For Podcast for 2024

by Lorri Hinman | 27 August 2023
15 Amazing Podcast Mics for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Podcast Mics for 2024

by Joyan Cleary | 27 August 2023
12 Amazing Podcast Microphone for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing Podcast Microphone for 2024

by Devora Gorski | 26 August 2023
15 Amazing Shure Wireless Microphone for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Shure Wireless Microphone for 2024

by Lorie Roque | 26 August 2023
15 Amazing Bluetooth Mic for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Bluetooth Mic for 2024

by Charlena Deberry | 28 August 2023
9 Best Wireless Microphone for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

9 Best Wireless Microphone for 2024

by Charita Grinnell | 26 August 2023
12 Best Smartphone Mic For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best Smartphone Mic For 2024

by Doria English | 6 November 2023

Recent Stories

Signal President Meredith Whittaker Criticizes Anti-Encryption Efforts As “Parochial, Magical Thinking”
News

Signal President Meredith Whittaker Criticizes Anti-Encryption Efforts As “Parochial, Magical Thinking”

by Charita Grinnell | 5 March 2024
Australian Startup Esper To Revolutionize Hyperspectral Imaging From Space
News

Australian Startup Esper To Revolutionize Hyperspectral Imaging From Space

by Charita Grinnell | 5 March 2024
Shure Introduces MoveMic: A New Player In The Wireless Lavalier Microphone Market
News

Shure Introduces MoveMic: A New Player In The Wireless Lavalier Microphone Market

by Charita Grinnell | 5 March 2024
Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Sues Elon Musk Over Severance Payments
News

Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Sues Elon Musk Over Severance Payments

by Charita Grinnell | 5 March 2024
Who Is The Worst Team In FIFA 22
GAMING

Who Is The Worst Team In FIFA 22

by Charita Grinnell | 5 March 2024
Who Is The Worst Rated Player In FIFA 22
GAMING

Who Is The Worst Rated Player In FIFA 22

by Charita Grinnell | 5 March 2024
How To Get Unbanned From FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Get Unbanned From FIFA 22

by Charita Grinnell | 5 March 2024
How To Unlock Transfer Market On FIFA 22 Companion
GAMING

How To Unlock Transfer Market On FIFA 22 Companion

by Charita Grinnell | 5 March 2024