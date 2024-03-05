former-twitter-ceo-parag-agrawal-sues-elon-musk-over-severance-payments

Four former Twitter executives, including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, have filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk, claiming that they are owed over $128 million in severance payments. This legal action comes after Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, now known as X, and his subsequent decision to terminate the employment of Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and lawyers Sean Edgett and Vijaya Gadde.

Musk’s Alleged Dispute with Former Executives

The lawsuit alleges that Musk harbors a “special ire” towards the former executives, who reportedly played a role in holding Musk to his $44 billion commitment when he attempted to withdraw. The legal action references Walter Isaacson’s biography of Elon Musk, quoting Musk as expressing a desire to pursue the former Twitter executives indefinitely.

Content Moderation and Additional Lawsuits

Furthermore, Musk has been a vocal critic of Vijaya Gadde, one of the executives involved in significant content moderation decisions on Twitter. His public mockery of Gadde following his bid to purchase Twitter led to a series of racist online attacks against her. The lawsuit also highlights that Musk has faced multiple legal actions from former Twitter employees who are awaiting severance payments. Additionally, under Musk’s ownership, Twitter has ceased paying rent for some of its offices, resulting in further legal disputes and evictions.

Allegations of Misconduct

The lawsuit contends that Musk accused the former executives of “gross negligence” and “willful misconduct” in their termination letters but failed to provide evidence to support these claims. It characterizes Musk’s approach as a deliberate strategy to withhold owed funds and compel individuals to take legal action to recover them.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the dispute between Elon Musk and the former Twitter executives sheds light on the complexities arising from the acquisition of Twitter and the subsequent termination of key personnel.