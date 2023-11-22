Newsnews
New Partnership Loss For X As Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media Pulls Out

Written by: Darell Toliver | Published: 23 November 2023
In the wake of the recent advertiser pull-out from X (formerly Twitter) due to concerns over antisemitic content, another high-profile brand campaign has been lost. Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media has decided to end its partnership with the platform. The campaign was initially seen as a significant win for X, as it involved Hilton promoting key features of the platform, such as live video and live e-commerce, over a two-year period. Hilton even created a custom icon for X’s Premium subscribers, adding an extra touch of glamour to the partnership.

Key Takeaway

Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media has decided to end its partnership with X, highlighting concerns over antisemitism and pro-Nazi content on the platform as key factors in this decision. The departure of yet another high-profile brand campaign adds to the growing advertiser exodus from X, which could have a significant impact on the platform’s ad revenues.

Concerns over Antisemitism and Pro-Nazi Content Lead to 11:11 Media’s Decision

In a report by CNN, concerns about antisemitism and pro-Nazi content on X were cited as the main reasons behind 11:11 Media’s abrupt decision to pull out of the campaign. Bruce Gersh, President and Chief Operating Officer of 11:11 Media, confirmed that the company had immediately ended its partnership with X.

Hilton’s media company joins a long list of notable brands, including Apple, Disney, and IBM, that have either paused or completely halted their spending on X due to concerns about brand safety. These brands fear that their advertisements could appear alongside hate speech and antisemitic content, potentially causing reputational damage.

X’s Response to the Concerns

Despite X CEO Linda Yaccarino’s assurance that the platform has implemented brand safety controls, a report from Media Matters revealed how ads were being displayed alongside hateful content. X, however, claimed that Media Matters had manipulated its service to make the ads appear, rather than finding them naturally. X responded by filing a defamation lawsuit against Media Matters.

However, even X’s own complaint does not dispute the presence of the ads next to hate speech. The platform simply takes issue with how Media Matters uncovered this situation that bypassed X’s brand safety protections.

Advertisers Rethinking Their X Spending

In light of these concerns and X owner Elon Musk’s endorsement of antisemitic conspiracy theories on the platform, many advertisers are reevaluating their spending on X. This could have a significant impact on the platform’s revenue. Prior to the advertiser pull-out, X’s ad business was already projected to experience a 54.4% year-over-year decline in worldwide ad spending from 2022 to 2023. Musk himself publicly acknowledged a 60% drop in U.S. ad revenues following pressure from the Anti-Defamation League, which accused him of antisemitism. Musk went as far as threatening to sue the ADL in response.

As a result, X is now considering innovative strategies to attract subscribers. One such plan involves partnering with Paris Hilton on a unique custom icon. This appears to be an effort to regain confidence and support among users amidst the declining advertiser base.

With the continuous exodus of high-profile brands from X and the looming impact on ad revenues, the platform faces significant challenges in maintaining its position in the digital advertising landscape. Only time will tell if X can effectively address the concerns and restore trust among advertisers and the wider public.

