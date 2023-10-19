Newsnews
News

Elon Musk’s X Partners With Paris Hilton To Attract Subscribers With A Custom Icon

Written by: Renae Longo | Published: 19 October 2023
elon-musks-x-partners-with-paris-hilton-to-attract-subscribers-with-a-custom-icon
News

X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced its latest strategy to boost its X Premium subscription offering. The social media platform has teamed up with entrepreneur and media icon Paris Hilton on a variety of initiatives, including a custom Paris pink X icon exclusively for X Premium subscribers. This partnership is part of a larger collaboration between Hilton’s 11:11 media company and X, which includes plans for Hilton to work on live video, live commerce, X Spaces (live audio), and more.

Key Takeaway

X has partnered with Paris Hilton to create a custom pink X icon for its X Premium subscribers. This collaboration is aimed at attracting more subscribers to X’s premium offering.

Customization Options

The bedazzled pink icon, named “Sparkly Pink,” was discovered by X user @aaronp613, who often uncovers unreleased features ahead of their official announcements. The icon was found in the app’s code and went live before the official announcement. Previously, Twitter offered custom icons to its paid subscribers through the Twitter Blue subscription. X expanded on this concept with its X Premium subscription, which offers additional features such as paid verification, post editing, lighter ad load, and increased visibility in search and replies.

The Appeal of the Paris Pink Icon

The custom “Paris Pink” X icon stands out compared to the previous offerings. While X’s icons were simply alternative colors, Hilton’s new icon features a sparkly pink design that may appeal to users who prefer a Barbie-pink-themed smartphone homescreen. It should be noted that the “Paris Pink” icon will only be available for a limited time, according to a representative from 11:11 Media.

A Celebrity Collaboration

While the introduction of a new icon may not typically be newsworthy, this collaboration represents X’s first partnership with a celebrity to design an icon for X Premium. The aim is to attract more subscribers to its $8 per month or $84 per year subscription offering. However, it remains unclear how many of Hilton’s 16.6 million followers on X are willing to pay for this perk, especially considering the limited two-month availability of the pink icon.

X’s Subscription Struggles

X has faced challenges in attracting subscribers to its paid subscription. Earlier reports indicated that the service generated only $11 million in its first three months. Recent data suggests that X Premium gained approximately 94,000 net subscribers between July 1 and August 10, 2023, bringing the total subscriber count to an estimated 891,963 as of last month. While these numbers are not particularly high compared to other social media subscriptions, such as Snapchat+ with over 5 million subscribers, X is actively seeking ways to diversify its revenue streams.

The Importance of Creators

X’s partnership with Hilton aligns with Elon Musk’s vision for the company to evolve into a platform that supports creators in monetizing their fan bases. X has launched an ad revenue-sharing program for creators and has been encouraging them to upload videos to the platform. However, the payouts for creators have been relatively small. Increasing the number of Verified users is crucial to the success of X’s creator initiative, making collaborations like the one with Hilton even more significant for the company.

Moving Forward

Hilton’s involvement with X is part of her broader engagement with digital initiatives. In addition to her partnership with X, Hilton has explored opportunities in NFTs, crypto, and recently launched her own “Slivingland” metaverse experience on Roblox. With the collaboration between Hilton and X, future plans include live video, commerce, and Spaces, with eight original videos in the pipeline.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Elon Musk’s X To Partner With Paris Hilton For Livestream Shopping
News

Elon Musk’s X To Partner With Paris Hilton For Livestream Shopping

by Tatiana Wilkey | 3 October 2023
Space Tourism: What You Need to Book a Ticket Out of Earth
TECH REVIEWS

Space Tourism: What You Need to Book a Ticket Out of Earth

by Gabbie | 4 August 2021
How Starlink Internet Can Change the Future of the Internet
AI

How Starlink Internet Can Change the Future of the Internet

by Abigail | 4 March 2021
Meta Prioritizes Livestreaming Checks During Israel-Hamas War
News

Meta Prioritizes Livestreaming Checks During Israel-Hamas War

by Lola Saldana | 14 October 2023
X (Twitter) Pays $20 Million To Creators, Says CEO
News

X (Twitter) Pays $20 Million To Creators, Says CEO

by Talia Schuh | 30 September 2023
Journalists Seeking Alternatives As Misinformation Rises On X Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
News

Journalists Seeking Alternatives As Misinformation Rises On X Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

by Leonelle Greaves | 11 October 2023
SpaceX Lands First Contract For Starshield Satellite Internet
News

SpaceX Lands First Contract For Starshield Satellite Internet

by Emlyn Brandt | 29 September 2023
What Crypto Does Elon Musk Own
AI

What Crypto Does Elon Musk Own

by Leanor Carrasco | 15 September 2023

Recent Stories

New Social App Swsh Enhances And Maintains Friendships Through Polls And Games
News

New Social App Swsh Enhances And Maintains Friendships Through Polls And Games

by Renae Longo | 19 October 2023
New Power-Rich Future For Space Exploration: K2 Space Takes A Contrarian Bet
News

New Power-Rich Future For Space Exploration: K2 Space Takes A Contrarian Bet

by Renae Longo | 19 October 2023
YouTube Introduces Exciting New Playback Controls And Creator-Focused Features
News

YouTube Introduces Exciting New Playback Controls And Creator-Focused Features

by Renae Longo | 19 October 2023
New Funding Round Places Prove Identity’s Valuation Above $1 Billion
News

New Funding Round Places Prove Identity’s Valuation Above $1 Billion

by Renae Longo | 19 October 2023
WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Support On Android
News

WhatsApp Introduces Passkey Support On Android

by Renae Longo | 19 October 2023
When Did DJI Air 2S Come Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Did DJI Air 2S Come Out

by Renae Longo | 19 October 2023
How To Take Off With DJI Fpv
TECHNOLOGY

How To Take Off With DJI Fpv

by Renae Longo | 19 October 2023
How To Downgrade DJI Mini 2 Firmware
TECHNOLOGY

How To Downgrade DJI Mini 2 Firmware

by Renae Longo | 19 October 2023