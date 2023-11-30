Newsnews
News

CEO Linda Yaccarino Stands By Elon Musk Amid Controversial Remarks To Advertisers

Written by: Yasmeen Bieber | Published: 1 December 2023
ceo-linda-yaccarino-stands-by-elon-musk-amid-controversial-remarks-to-advertisers
News

In a surprising turn of events, CEO Linda Yaccarino has publicly expressed her support for Elon Musk, despite his recent explicit remarks towards advertisers leaving the platform. During an interview at the New York Times DealBook Summit, Musk unleashed a profanity-laden response to the exodus of advertisers from X, promising legal action against organizations he believes have contributed to their departure.

Key Takeaway

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, has surprised many by publicly backing Elon Musk after his explicit outburst towards departing advertisers. Her endorsement of Musk’s statements puts her at odds with brands that prioritize brand safety and neutrality. The exodus of advertisers continues to be a significant challenge for X, as the platform seeks to navigate the delicate balance between free speech and brand safety.

A Controversial Apology

Musk, who has come under fire for endorsing antisemitic and conspiratorial content on X, offered an apology for his recent behavior during the interview. He admitted to his actions being detrimental and acknowledged his role in providing ammunition to those who harbor disdain towards him. Specifically mentioning an antisemitic post as a major misstep, Musk expressed regret and labeled it as one of the most foolish things he has done on the platform.

Adverse Effects on Advertising Partners

Despite the fact that a significant portion of X’s revenue is derived from advertisements, including the hiring of a former NBCU executive to spearhead its advertising efforts, Musk has continued to post outrageous content that has made brands uneasy. Consequently, several prominent companies, such as Apple, Disney, Comcast, and IBM, have severed ties with the platform. Additionally, Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media deal, which involved promoting X features, has been canceled.

The Challenge of Brand Safety

X had previously provided assurances to advertisers about implementing a brand safety system that allows them to choose the level of protection they desired. However, a recent report by Media Matters revealed that this technology was far from foolproof, making it easy for ads to appear alongside hateful and toxic content. Musk’s own forays into controversial territory have only exacerbated the concerns of brands, who are determined to distance themselves from hate speech.

Linda Yaccarino’s Controversial Endorsement

Linda Yaccarino, despite the uncomfortable position she finds herself in as she tries to appease advertisers, has chosen to publicly support Musk’s statements and actions. In a post on the platform, she endorsed Musk’s viewpoint that X is enabling information independence and emphasized the power of the X community. However, this endorsement clashes with the priorities of brands that prioritize brand safety and wish to remain neutral in the ongoing ideological battles concerning X’s moderation policies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

X Is Poised To Turn A Profit By 2024, Says CEO In A Bold Statement
News

X Is Poised To Turn A Profit By 2024, Says CEO In A Bold Statement

by Dawna Mccray | 28 September 2023
New Update: High-profile Advertisers Pause Spending On X After Musk Endorsed Antisemitic Post
News

New Update: High-profile Advertisers Pause Spending On X After Musk Endorsed Antisemitic Post

by Cacilie Varney | 21 November 2023
X To Test New Tiers Of Premium Service, Possibility Of Ad-Free Tier
News

X To Test New Tiers Of Premium Service, Possibility Of Ad-Free Tier

by Aleda Collier | 7 October 2023
Advertiser Exodus Expected To Impact X’s Ad Revenue
News

Advertiser Exodus Expected To Impact X’s Ad Revenue

by Theresita Cortese | 21 November 2023
Elon Musk Plans To Sue ADL For Accusing Him And X Of Antisemitism
News

Elon Musk Plans To Sue ADL For Accusing Him And X Of Antisemitism

by Carree Skeen | 5 September 2023
Elon Musk’s Plan To Charge For X Service Leaves X CEO Linda Yaccarino Unsure
News

Elon Musk’s Plan To Charge For X Service Leaves X CEO Linda Yaccarino Unsure

by Maurita Banuelos | 29 September 2023
Elon Musk’s Lawsuit Over Hate-Adjacent Ads Confirms Controversial Placement
News

Elon Musk’s Lawsuit Over Hate-Adjacent Ads Confirms Controversial Placement

by Neille Schindler | 21 November 2023
New Approach In X: Cutting Headlines From Link Previews
News

New Approach In X: Cutting Headlines From Link Previews

by Malena Fielder | 5 October 2023

Recent Stories

New Security Measures: Google To Delete Inactive Accounts Tomorrow
News

New Security Measures: Google To Delete Inactive Accounts Tomorrow

by Yasmeen Bieber | 1 December 2023
New Funding Boosts Kenyan Climate-Tech Startup Amini In $4M Seed Round
News

New Funding Boosts Kenyan Climate-Tech Startup Amini In $4M Seed Round

by Yasmeen Bieber | 1 December 2023
Tech-enabled Warehousing Startup Huboo Raises $36.6M To Meet Growing E-commerce Demand
News

Tech-enabled Warehousing Startup Huboo Raises $36.6M To Meet Growing E-commerce Demand

by Yasmeen Bieber | 1 December 2023
Amazon CTO Werner Vogels Discusses Culturally Aware LLMs, Developer Productivity, And Women’s Health
News

Amazon CTO Werner Vogels Discusses Culturally Aware LLMs, Developer Productivity, And Women’s Health

by Yasmeen Bieber | 1 December 2023
Nucleos Provides Secure, Tablet-Powered Education For Inmates
News

Nucleos Provides Secure, Tablet-Powered Education For Inmates

by Yasmeen Bieber | 1 December 2023
New Open Alternative To Kindle And Kobo: Vivlio’s Unique Approach To The E-Book Market
News

New Open Alternative To Kindle And Kobo: Vivlio’s Unique Approach To The E-Book Market

by Yasmeen Bieber | 1 December 2023
ChatGPT Mobile Apps Surpass 110 Million Installs And $30 Million In Revenue On First Anniversary
News

ChatGPT Mobile Apps Surpass 110 Million Installs And $30 Million In Revenue On First Anniversary

by Yasmeen Bieber | 1 December 2023
Clayful Raises $7M To Connect Students With Mental Health Experts In 60 Seconds
News

Clayful Raises $7M To Connect Students With Mental Health Experts In 60 Seconds

by Yasmeen Bieber | 1 December 2023