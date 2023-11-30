In a surprising turn of events, CEO Linda Yaccarino has publicly expressed her support for Elon Musk, despite his recent explicit remarks towards advertisers leaving the platform. During an interview at the New York Times DealBook Summit, Musk unleashed a profanity-laden response to the exodus of advertisers from X, promising legal action against organizations he believes have contributed to their departure.

A Controversial Apology

Musk, who has come under fire for endorsing antisemitic and conspiratorial content on X, offered an apology for his recent behavior during the interview. He admitted to his actions being detrimental and acknowledged his role in providing ammunition to those who harbor disdain towards him. Specifically mentioning an antisemitic post as a major misstep, Musk expressed regret and labeled it as one of the most foolish things he has done on the platform.

Adverse Effects on Advertising Partners

Despite the fact that a significant portion of X’s revenue is derived from advertisements, including the hiring of a former NBCU executive to spearhead its advertising efforts, Musk has continued to post outrageous content that has made brands uneasy. Consequently, several prominent companies, such as Apple, Disney, Comcast, and IBM, have severed ties with the platform. Additionally, Paris Hilton’s 11:11 Media deal, which involved promoting X features, has been canceled.

The Challenge of Brand Safety

X had previously provided assurances to advertisers about implementing a brand safety system that allows them to choose the level of protection they desired. However, a recent report by Media Matters revealed that this technology was far from foolproof, making it easy for ads to appear alongside hateful and toxic content. Musk’s own forays into controversial territory have only exacerbated the concerns of brands, who are determined to distance themselves from hate speech.

Linda Yaccarino’s Controversial Endorsement

Linda Yaccarino, despite the uncomfortable position she finds herself in as she tries to appease advertisers, has chosen to publicly support Musk’s statements and actions. In a post on the platform, she endorsed Musk’s viewpoint that X is enabling information independence and emphasized the power of the X community. However, this endorsement clashes with the priorities of brands that prioritize brand safety and wish to remain neutral in the ongoing ideological battles concerning X’s moderation policies.