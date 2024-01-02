Newsnews
News

Fidelity Slashes X Valuation By 71.5%

Written by: Floris Marte | Published: 2 January 2024
fidelity-slashes-x-valuation-by-71-5
News

Mutual fund company Fidelity has marked down its investment in X holdings — the parent company of X (formerly Twitter) owned by Elon Musk — by 71.5% from the original valuation of shares, according to a new disclosure.

Key Takeaway

Fidelity has significantly reduced its investment in X holdings, signaling concerns about the company’s valuation and performance. X, under the leadership of CEO Linda Yaccarino, aims to address challenges in attracting advertisers and achieving profitability amidst ongoing controversies.

Background of the Valuation Cut

Fidelity spent $19.2 million to acquire a stake in X back in October 2022. The fund manager made a valuation cut of 65% in October 2023. And now in the November 2023 disclosure, the firm has made a further cut in X’s valuation. Notably, Fidelity’s disclosures are one month behind the current date.

Challenges and Changes at X

X has experienced significant changes, including the appointment of a new CEO, Linda Yaccarino, a former NBCU executive. Yaccarino expressed optimism about the company’s profitability in 2024 during an interview at the Code Conference in September 2023.

Advertising Challenges and Responses

The company faces challenges in convincing advertisers to invest in the platform, particularly after a series of controversial statements made by Elon Musk. Several prominent advertisers, including Apple, Comcast/NBCUniversal, Disney, and others, withdrew from the platform after Musk made contentious remarks. Musk’s decisions to reinstate accounts of previously banned users, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and former U.S. President Donald Trump, have also sparked debates.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Invesco Raises Swiggy’s Valuation To Nearly $8 Billion
News

Invesco Raises Swiggy’s Valuation To Nearly $8 Billion

by Cinda Lueck | 17 October 2023
Why Did Twitter’s Valuation Take A 56% Hit In One Year?
News

Why Did Twitter’s Valuation Take A 56% Hit In One Year?

by Sandi Beebe | 31 October 2023
Databricks Secures $500M In Series I Funding, Valuation Reaches $43B Amid Late-Stage Market Turmoil
News

Databricks Secures $500M In Series I Funding, Valuation Reaches $43B Amid Late-Stage Market Turmoil

by Tammy Mccammon | 15 September 2023
What Is The Best VR Headset For Beat Saber
TECHNOLOGY

What Is The Best VR Headset For Beat Saber

by Augusta Lipinski | 5 October 2023
Mamaearth Becomes The Youngest Indian Unicorn To List In A Public Debut
News

Mamaearth Becomes The Youngest Indian Unicorn To List In A Public Debut

by Maurene Epstein | 7 November 2023
10 Amazing Ethernet Cards for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing Ethernet Cards for 2024

by Estelle Angel | 24 August 2023
Is ‘Friday the 13th’ Crossplay Compatible? (Answered)
GAMING

Is ‘Friday the 13th’ Crossplay Compatible? (Answered)

by Albert De Venecia | 1 August 2022
Klarna’s Financial Transformation: From Loss-Making Unicorn To Profitable Fintech Powerhouse
News

Klarna’s Financial Transformation: From Loss-Making Unicorn To Profitable Fintech Powerhouse

by Darbie Gloria | 7 November 2023

Recent Stories

Fidelity Slashes X Valuation By 71.5%
News

Fidelity Slashes X Valuation By 71.5%

by Floris Marte | 2 January 2024
Meta Lowers Prices For Quest 2 Headset And Accessories
News

Meta Lowers Prices For Quest 2 Headset And Accessories

by Floris Marte | 2 January 2024
How to Extend C Drive with Unallocated Space Easily and Quickly
How-To Guides

How to Extend C Drive with Unallocated Space Easily and Quickly

by Floris Marte | 2 January 2024
Top Apps To Help You Achieve Your New Year’s Resolutions In 2024
News

Top Apps To Help You Achieve Your New Year’s Resolutions In 2024

by Floris Marte | 2 January 2024
How To Connect A Game Controller To A Phone
PC Gaming

How To Connect A Game Controller To A Phone

by Floris Marte | 1 January 2024
How To Use A Game Controller On SSF2
PC Gaming

How To Use A Game Controller On SSF2

by Floris Marte | 1 January 2024
How Many Wraps Around Tuning Keys For An Electric Guitar
Content Creation Tools

How Many Wraps Around Tuning Keys For An Electric Guitar

by Floris Marte | 1 January 2024
What Is The Best Game Controller To Use On A PC
PC Gaming

What Is The Best Game Controller To Use On A PC

by Floris Marte | 1 January 2024