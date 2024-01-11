Newsnews
News

BlackRock Slashes Byju’s Valuation By 95% To $1 Billion

Written by: Dolorita Collett | Published: 12 January 2024
blackrock-slashes-byjus-valuation-by-95-to-1-billion
News

BlackRock has made a significant cut to the value of its holding in Byju’s, reducing the implied valuation of the Indian startup to $1 billion from $22 billion earlier this year. This move was disclosed by the asset manager.

Key Takeaway

BlackRock has slashed Byju’s valuation to

billion from $22 billion, marking a significant downturn for the once highly valued Indian startup.

BlackRock’s Valuation Adjustment

At the end of October last year, BlackRock indicated that it valued Byju’s shares at approximately $209.6 each, down from the peak of $4,660 in 2022. The asset manager, like other mutual fund investors, makes multiple disclosures about its portfolio in a year, but doesn’t explain its rationale behind any valuation adjustments. Its new valuation adjustment hasn’t been previously reported.

Implications and Reactions

BlackRock, which owns less than 1% of Byju’s, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. Byju’s declined to comment. This isn’t the first time BlackRock has cut the worth of its holding in Byju’s — and BlackRock isn’t the only investor that has severely downgraded how they value Byju’s, but the new adjustment is by far the most drastic. Prosus, which owns about 9% in Byju’s, said late last year that it valued Byju’s at “sub $3 billion.” At $22 billion, Byju’s ranked as India’s most valuable startup.

Byju’s Challenges

The valuation markdown is a stunning reversal in fortune for Byju’s, once the poster child of the Indian startup ecosystem. The startup, which spent more than $2.5 billion in 2021 and 2022 acquiring over half a dozen firms globally, was once showered a valuation as high as $50 billion by marquee investment bankers. Byju’s has been backed by over a dozen movers and shakers in the industry, from Peak XV Partners to Lightspeed, UBS, and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

Impact on IPO Plans

Byju’s was preparing to go public in early 2022 through a SPAC deal that would have valued the company at up to $40 billion. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February sent markets downward, forcing Byju’s to put its IPO plans on hold, according to a source familiar with the matter. As market conditions worsened, so too did the business outlook for Byju’s. The company began facing mounting pressure from investors to address issues that it had previously left unresolved.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Byju’s Misses Revenue Projection In Delayed Financial Account
News

Byju’s Misses Revenue Projection In Delayed Financial Account

by Kynthia Souders | 4 November 2023
SumUp’s Valuation Plummets To $4.1 Billion As Groupon And Other Investors Offload Stakes
News

SumUp’s Valuation Plummets To $4.1 Billion As Groupon And Other Investors Offload Stakes

by Ruthy Futrell | 11 October 2023
WeWork Files For Bankruptcy: A Remarkable Collapse For The Once Valued Startup
News

WeWork Files For Bankruptcy: A Remarkable Collapse For The Once Valued Startup

by Saloma Reza | 7 November 2023
Ascend Elements Secures $542M Series D Funding For Battery Recycling Expansion
News

Ascend Elements Secures $542M Series D Funding For Battery Recycling Expansion

by Dareen Lung | 12 September 2023
Reliance’s Financial Services Unit Expands To Merchant Lending And Insurance
News

Reliance’s Financial Services Unit Expands To Merchant Lending And Insurance

by Godiva Peek | 30 August 2023
Invesco Raises Swiggy’s Valuation To Nearly $8 Billion
News

Invesco Raises Swiggy’s Valuation To Nearly $8 Billion

by Cinda Lueck | 17 October 2023
PhonePe Revolutionizes Investment With The Launch Of Share.Market App
News

PhonePe Revolutionizes Investment With The Launch Of Share.Market App

by Cyndi Sasser | 30 August 2023
Klarna’s Financial Transformation: From Loss-Making Unicorn To Profitable Fintech Powerhouse
News

Klarna’s Financial Transformation: From Loss-Making Unicorn To Profitable Fintech Powerhouse

by Darbie Gloria | 7 November 2023

Recent Stories

How To Get To Red Sand Desert In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get To Red Sand Desert In Lost Ark

by Dolorita Collett | 12 January 2024
How To Get Light Of Salvation Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Light Of Salvation Lost Ark

by Dolorita Collett | 12 January 2024
Maximizing Utility: A Comprehensive Guide On Effectively Using Lanyards
Gadget Usage

Maximizing Utility: A Comprehensive Guide On Effectively Using Lanyards

by Dolorita Collett | 12 January 2024
Resetting Invoxia GPS Tracker: Simple Steps For Troubleshooting
IoT & Smart Devices

Resetting Invoxia GPS Tracker: Simple Steps For Troubleshooting

by Dolorita Collett | 12 January 2024
Crafting Fish-themed Lanyards For Fishing Enthusiasts
Gadget Usage

Crafting Fish-themed Lanyards For Fishing Enthusiasts

by Dolorita Collett | 12 January 2024
Personal Touch: Ideas And Items To Put On Your Lanyards For A Customized Look
Gadget Usage

Personal Touch: Ideas And Items To Put On Your Lanyards For A Customized Look

by Dolorita Collett | 12 January 2024
Tailoring Length: Adjusting And Shortening Your Lanyards With Ease
Gadget Usage

Tailoring Length: Adjusting And Shortening Your Lanyards With Ease

by Dolorita Collett | 12 January 2024
Seamless Setup: Step-by-Step Guide On Configuring Your GPS Tracker
IoT & Smart Devices

Seamless Setup: Step-by-Step Guide On Configuring Your GPS Tracker

by Dolorita Collett | 12 January 2024